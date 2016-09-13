First blood to Brisbane Bullets

First blood to Andrej Lemanis' Brisbane Bullets in series against Breakers

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/PHOTOSPORT Corey Webster and the Breakers have opened their ANBL pre-season campaign with a defeat to the Brisbane Bullets in Tauranga.

Andrej Lemanis is back in the Aussie NBL, back in New Zealand, and back running up the wins again.

The master coach, of course, famously guided the Breakers to their first three championships between 2010-13, before leaving the club to take the reins of the Australian Boomers national men's team.

But he has returned to the NBL now to negotiate the Brisbane Bullets through the murky waters of their return from an eight-year hiatus ─ and has clearly not lost his magic touch.

Lemanis' Bullets on Tuesday night in Tauranga knocked the Breakers on their backsides, 80-70, in the Kiwi club's pre-season opener, and first of three straight games between the two clubs, showing demonstrably they're further down the track of readiness than their hosts.

The Bullets have a solid cast of hardened Aussie performers, one Kiwi in ex-Breaker Reuben Te Rangi, and two quality imports well versed in the requirements of the NBL, in former Perth Wildcat Jermaine Beal and ex-Cairns Taipan (and Wellington Saint) Torrey Craig.

At Tauranga's ASB Arena, the Bullets shrugged the Breakers loose after an evenly matched opening half that saw the scores locked at 37-37 at the main break. Neither team got their offence flowing (both shooting in the low-40s), though the visitors did establish an ominous 24-16 edge in points-in-the-paint.

But Lemanis' men burst out to a 59-52 lead by the end of the third quarter and never looked like coughing up an advantage that ballooned to as many as 15 in the final period.

The Bullets were led by the capable Craig with a game-high 20 points on nine-of-18 shooting (0/4 from deep), to go with six boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Solid night for the athletic small forward.

The hard-working Mitchell Young (12 points), former Wildcat Tom Jervis (12 points, four rebounds) and ex-Adelaide 36er Anthony Petrie (10 points, six boards) provided the chief support.

The Breakers were paced by a promising 15 points (7/10 FG, 1/7 FT), two rebounds and three blocks by new import forward Akil Mitchell, though his suspect free-throw shooting has raised an early red flag. Corey Webster was five-of-17 from the floor en route to his 13 points and Tom Abercrombie a more efficient three-of-seven as he amassed 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.

New import point guard Ben Woodside hinted at his all-round class with seven points (3/10 FG), four boards, four assists and three steals in his first 26 minutes as a Breaker.

It was not such a hot night for veteran former Tall Black Kirk Penney on his return to the club he guided to the first of their four championships. The normally reliable operator made just one of his nine field goal attempts and missed all five of his three-pointers.

New addition Isaih Tueta, who is in from Brisbane on a temporary contract to cover for the crocked Shea Ili, started promisingly with eight points (2/4 FG) in 14 minutes backing up at the point.

The Bullets outshot their hosts (going at 49 percent and keeping the Kiwis to just 38) and bossed them in the paint, finishing with a 56-32 advantage. New Breakers head coach Paul Henare was also aghast at a 39-25 rebounding edge to the Queenslanders.

"In many ways that was a typical first-up performance," lamented Henare afterwards. "We were a bit rusty, we wasted too many possessions, had some confusion on the floor at times and didn't shoot the ball well. There was plenty to like as well, but we will be much better with that game under our belts.

"What hurt me most was we got kicked on the boards. We will address that but we have to make a more concentrated effort to look after the boards. We have the guys to do the job but for some reason it did not happen tonight.

"I want this team to be a team that dominates on the boards. That is one of the most disappointing things. You don't need time together to get that done."

But Henare did find some positives to cling to.

"We played some good defence at times and Izzy (Tueta) came on and proved his worth. My first comment to the other coaches was 'I can't believe this guy hasn't had a contract before' and he has only been with us for a few days.

"All guys had their moments and stepped up and played well in patches. Akil was good. He took a while to get his rhythm but when Rob [Loe] picked up his early fouls he played some big minutes and he seemed to get more comfortable the longer he was on the floor."

Big man Alex Pledger sat the game out for the Breakers, while ex-Chicago Bull Cameron Bairstow is still not ready for action for the Bullets after injuring his shoulder in Rio.

The two clubs will meet again in Napier on Thursday night, before wrapping the series up in Invercargill on Saturday.

Brisbane Bullets 80 (Torrey Craig 20, Tom Jervis 12, Mitchell Young 12, Anthony Petrie 10), NZ Breakers 70 (Akil Mitchell 15, Corey Webster 13, Thomas Abercrombie 11). 1Q: 24-23; HT: 37-37; 3Q: 59-52.

- Stuff