Adams ranked 40th in NBA

Steven Adams is among the top 40 players in the NBA, according to Sports Illustrated.

The American magazine is currently working its way though its top 100 players for the upcoming season and said the big Kiwi centre is the 40th-best player in the league.

The Oklahoma City Thunder 23-year-old did not even make the top 100 last year, but the magazine said he was "one of the most promising young centers [sic] in the league".

"Central to Adams's emergence as a likely max rookie extension recipient is his two-way efficiency.

"On offence, he rolls hard, cuts hard, hits the glass hard and dunks hard, rarely straying outside those parameters.

"On defense, he's more or less a prototypical modern center [sic]: he's long enough to be a backline defender, tough enough to hold down the paint, and agile enough to step out to defend pick-and-rolls."

Sports Illustrated said next season would mark a big step up for Adams, as star players Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka leave the team.

"This year, he will find himself covering up defensively for the likes of Ersan Ilyasova and Enes Kanter, while also trying to do more offensively with far less surrounding help.

"Those are really big asks, on both sides of the ball. But, as Draymond Green found out, Adams isn't one to back down from a challenge."

Golden State Warriors forward Green kicked Adams in the groin during the finals last year, but Adams shrugged off the kick to keep on playing.

Adams made the top 100 when some big names in the league did not.

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose were both conspicuous by their absence.

The top 30 players are still yet to be revealed by Sports Illustrated, with the countdown set to finish at the end of the week.

