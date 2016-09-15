Steven Adams proves basketball's his game, failing as American football quarterback video

Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Steven Adams tried and failed as a quarterback.
Steven Adams is ranked the 40th best player in the NBA, thankfully, because American football clearly isn't for him.

The 23-year-old Kiwi centre took to the gridiron with Oklahoma City Thunder team mate Andre Roberson as part of the Heritage Hall School football squad.

While Adams is able to wrap his hand around a basketball and fire bullet passes, that proved too tough to replicate with an American football.

Lining up at quarterback, Adams attempted to make a simple pass wide to his receiver but instead fired the ball into the ground.

Perhaps Adams had been rolling the arm over during the offseason, because his delivery looked like more of a yorker than a full toss.

Meanwhile, ESPN have scouted the Thunder squad, and expect big things of Adams in 2016-17.

While they rate point guard Russell Westbrook as a MVP contender, they say Adams is a rising force at centre, and it's in the pick and roll where he has made the biggest strides.

"Adams has shown the potential to become an elite role player and is sure to command the maximum salary in an extension this fall or as a restricted free agent next summer," the ESPN article states.

"Adams' biggest improvement was a roll man in the pick-and-roll. He developed his timing and ability to put the ball on the ground if necessary en route to the basket."

They said that while he is a good defender, his blocking rate was below league average for the position. 

Much of that was put down to his partnership with Serge Ibaka, but with Ibaka now traded Adams' blocking numbers should pick up.

special offers