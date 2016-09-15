Breakers beaten again

NZ Breakers tumble to second straight pre-season defeat to Brisbane Bullets

PHOTOSPORT Tom Abercrombie paced the Breakers with 19 points in a second straight pre-season defeat to the Bullets.

Luckily for the Breakers, they don't count in the pre-season.

The Kiwi Australian NBL club crashed to a second straight pre-season defeat in as many outings to old coach Andrej Lemanis' Brisbane Bullets in Napier on Thursday night, illustrating vividly that Paul Henare still has some work to do to get his new-look squad up to speed for the real stuff in October.

The early loss of returned veteran Kirk Penney didn't help, the 35-year-old managing just under three minutes as a starter before taking himself out with a minor calf strain, having made his only shot from beyond the arc. Centre Alex Pledger also missed his second straight outing of the buildup period.

Still, the Kiwis looked to have steadied the ship very well to head the contest throughout the first three quarters, before the visitors from Queensland took their first lead midway through the final quarter. From there they negotiated their way to a second straight victory, 79-75, backing up the series opener in Tauranga on Tuesday night.

Positives? Small forward Tom Abercrombie found some nice rhythm to lead the Breakers with 19 points (6/11 FG, 3/4 3PT) and three rebounds, while the two new imports both put in handy turns. Forward Akil Mitchell backed up on a handy effort in Tauranga to add 17 points (8/16 FG) and five boards, while point guard Ben Woodside continued to lift his comfort levels to finish with 14 points (4/9 FG), four rebounds and four assists.

New Aussie pickup Isaih Tueta also logged another useful performance coming off the bench at guard, contributing six points on three-of-seven shooting in 16 minutes, while Mika Vukona's nine boards and.two steals in just 19 minutes was a good sign early in his return from eye socket surgery.

Negatives? Corey Webster made just two of 10 shots in a sub-par outing, while new addition Rob Loe also struggled to find his stroke with just two points at a one-of-six clip. The Kiwi club was also beaten on the boards (36-30) for a second straight game, and again struggled to defend in the paint, coughing up a 42-30 advantage to the Queenslanders.

The Breakers shot better than in Napier (42 percent overall, 33 from deep) but would not have been happy with the 54 percent clip the Bullets managed from the floor. That's a number Henare will want to bring down.

Assistant coach Mike Fitchett was left grasping more for the positives afterwards.

"We took care of a couple of issues from the other night. Rebounding and points in the pain hurt us then and while we still lost the rebounding battle we saw improvements in both those areas and tidied up some other loose areas from Tauranga.

"We were being outgunned 9-1 on the boards at the end of the first quarter, and the players were reminded of that at the first break and responded reasonably well. But it's still a work-on," he said.

Fitchett was also happy with the way Abercrombie, Mitchell and Woodside took the lead.

"In the absence of Kirk and with Corey not finding his range just yet, we saw some players step up offensively, with Tommy and Ben in particular hitting some nice shots. Both Ben and Akil showed they were much more comfortable, and they will grow as they play more in the league.

"Akil's athleticism around the hoop and defensive work was good, while Ben shot the ball better and ran the show well."

Not so positive was that 13-point final quarter where the Breakers' effort rather stalled.

"The game was there for the taking and we put ourselves in a strong position at three-quarter time," added Fitchett. "We missed some good looks in the final quarter that we should have made. It wasn't fitness, Brisbane grabbed some great boards that hurt us and made some baskets on long possessions.

"But overall it was a nice improvement in just our second hitout."

The visitors were paced by former Perth big man Tom Jervis with 15 points (6/8 FG) and six rebounds, while Adelaide signing Anthony Petrie added 15 points (7/11 FG), four boards and four assists. Import Jermaine Beal added 14 points and five assists.

The two clubs will conclude their three-game series in Invercargill on Saturday (2pm tipoff).

Brisbane Bullets 79 (Anthony Petrie 15, Tom Jervis 15, Jermaine Beal 14), NZ Breakers 75 (Tom Abercrombie 19, Akil Mitchell 17, Ben Woodside 13). 1Q: 24-28; HT: 41-46; 3Q: 56-59.

