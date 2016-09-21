The NBA's 21yo $136m man

'Greek Freak' in driver's seat after signing US$100m NBA contract

Everything was new to Giannis Antetokounmpo when he arrived in Milwaukee three years ago as a rookie first-round NBA pick from Greece.

The 6-foot-11 (210cm) Antetokounmpo even had to learn to drive a car, and general manager John Hammond helped out a few times from the passenger seat.

On Wednesday (NZT) the Milwaukee Bucks player was put in another driver's seat as he spoke to reporters about the four-year, US$100 million (NZD$136m) contract he signed a few minutes earlier.

"That's crazy," Antetokounmpo said with a smile.

"No GM in the league would even do that. We almost had a car accident outside the practice facility. Thank God I was too good of a driver. I avoided it at the last minute."

Hammond had a slightly different take on those driving lessons when Antetokounmpo was just a teenager.

"We had a lot of faith in Giannis as a basketball player, but early on as a driver we had some real concerns," Hammond said.

"We worked on parking. Then we tried to work on parallel parking, all in preparation for his test. But he did it; he made it."

Now the 21-year-old Antetokounmpo has made enough progress on the basketball court to be awarded the richest contract in franchise history, one that will pay him just shy of US$23 million in the first year of the deal in 2017-18.

New Zealand's 23-year-old 213cm prodigy Steven Adams continues to wait on a potentially lucrative future contract with his Oklahoma City Thunder franchise as the deadline day of October 31 approaches.

Antetokounmpo vowed on Wednesday (NZT) the big money would not change his approach to the game or the work habits that helped him get to this point.

And Antetokounmpo said he never had any doubts he would stay in Milwaukee.

"I can't imagine me being somewhere else," Antetokounmpo said.

"I don't say this just for the media but from the bottom of my heart. I know after this five years, hopefully we'll be doing great, and I'll be here five more years.

"As I said last summer, I want to be here for 20 years. I don't like change, anyway."

Antetokounmpo's path from the second division in Greece to becoming a franchise-type NBA player is a storybook tale. Even his agent, Alex Saratsis, was stunned.

"Anybody who sits here and says 'I could see this coming' would be lying," Saratsis said. "He came in as a mould of clay. You have no idea.

"We still talk about it. His rookie year, if there had not been all the injuries, you never know how this turns out. Midway through the season they said, 'This isn't going the way we expected it to; go ahead. Give it a shot.' I think that's what propelled him."

Antetokounmpo got the chance to play on the Bucks' league-worst 15-67 team as a rookie.

Then he took a big step forward as part of a playoff team under coach Jason Kidd in the 2014-15 season.

And Kidd gave the Greek Freak a much bigger role last season when the youngster moved to the point guard spot.

"I think it was after the All-Star break and we were playing in Atlanta, and coach (Kidd) made the decision for me to be the point guard," Antetokounmpo said.

"I wasn't expecting that. Fifteen minutes before the game, coach was like, 'You're handling the ball today.'

"After that game, I was like, 'OK, my teammates trust me with the ball in my hands. Coach trusts me.' I might be able to take the next step right here. I think I took it. It's not the finish line; it's just the beginning."

