Stumps for Guptill?

It's time to call stumps on Martin Guptill's career as a test match opening batsman

GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill averages just 27.57 as a test opener, after 37 tests and 69 innings.

OPINION: It's time for Martin Guptill's test opening career to come to an end, writes Andrew Voerman.

The 29-year-old has now had two extended chances to establish himself in the position across more than seven years, and in that time he has offered nothing to suggest he belongs there.

He has opened the batting 69 times in 37 tests, with an average of 27.57, the 14th best mark of the 23 men who have done the job for New Zealand 20 times or more.

Above him are Matt Horne (who averaged 29.32), Lou Vincent (29.14) and Tim McIntosh (28.46); below him are Hamish Rutherford (27.48), Peter Fulton (26.59), and Matthew Bell (24.93), none of whom are considered successes, and all of whom were given nowhere near as many chances as Guptill has been afforded.

It is true that the Guptill of 2016 is an improvement on the Guptill that was dropped in 2013. At that point, he had averaged 26.53 as an opener; since returning last May, he has averaged 29.54 - better, but only slightly.

He has now been doing the job for long enough that it would be optimistic in the extreme to expect any further improvement. What we've seen is what we're going to get. Turning himself into the Kiwi David Warner or Virender Sehwag, an opener who goes for broke from ball one, would only be delaying the inevitable.

His 37 matches as an opener are the fifth most of any New Zealander, behind a trio who played 38, and John Wright who played 80. His 69 innings place him third, behind Wright and Graham Dowling. Of the 11 others who have played 20 matches as an opener, only Trevor Franklin's average of 23 is worse than his.

That Guptill has been given more than enough chances becomes even clearer when he is compared with his contemporaries - the 49 New Zealanders who have played tests since his debut against India in March 2009.

The Black Caps have played 64 tests since then, and only seven players have appeared in 40 or more of them. They include Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, two of the best batsmen the country has ever seen; BJ Watling and Brendon McCullum, two of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen the country has ever seen; and Tim Southee and Trent Boult, two of the best quick bowlers the country has ever seen.

The seventh is Guptill, whose overall batting average is 29.59 (including several innings in the middle order) - 10 runs worse than the next lowest of the batsmen in that group.

Jeet Raval is the leading contender to replace Martin Guptill at the top of the order. PHOTOSPORT

As the Black Caps set out on their tour of Zimbabwe and South Africa, coach Mike Hesson was adamant that Guptill and Tom Latham were firmly entrenched as the side's openers, and that Jeet Raval, who is clearly the next cab off the rank, was with the squad only to gain experience and cover injury.

With Guptill averaging 25.5 across his six innings on tour, following on from his average of 20.25 against Australia in February, the time for change has surely come. Raval should start preparing to make his debut on the forthcoming tour of India, which begins on September 22.

Forget South Africa, and the disastrous display in the second test. Everybody failed there. It was the two tests in Zimbabwe where the real damage was done.

In that series, Taylor scored 364 runs, Williamson 272, Latham 254, Watling 190 and Guptill 138. The first four scored centuries (Taylor and Latham two), while Guptill's best was 87.

Given the chance to plunder a weak attack, New Zealand's good batsmen cashed in, while Guptill was left wanting once again.

Seven and a half years ago, he made his debut across all three formats, a young man whose potential was clear. In limited-overs cricket, it has been realised, and he is one of the country's best. In test match cricket, it has not, and no matter how long he is persisted with, the chances it ever will be are slim.

Martin Guptill … by the numbers

2009 - 2016; 44 tests, 83 innings

Batting average: 29.59

… v big eight nations: 25.12

Average as opener: 27.57

… v big eight: 25.47

Average as opener, 2009-2013: 26.53

… v big eight: 24.61

Average as opener, 2015-2016: 29.54

… v big eight: 27.19

Average in middle order: 40.30

… v big eight: 23.25

