Off to Lord's? Stick a cork in it

Corkers - not yorkers - put cricketers in danger at Lord's, warns MCC newsletter

An array of empty bottles left by spectators at Lord's at the end of a day's play in the recent test between England and ...
REUTERS

An array of empty bottles left by spectators at Lord's at the end of a day's play in the recent test between England and Pakistan in London.

Boundary fieldsmen to wear helmets maybe?

The latest injury danger to cricketers at the home of the game is flying champagne corks.

The UK media has reported that spectators at Lord's in London have been warned about the injury potential of corks popped from a bottle while watching the cricket.

Lord's spectators have been warned over launching their champagne corks onto the field.
REUTERS

Lord's spectators have been warned over launching their champagne corks onto the field.

The Telegraph reported that a newsletter from the Marylebone Cricket Club read: "In recent times the practice of some Members and other spectators opening bottles of champagne in such a way as to allow corks to be projected on to the outfield has been criticised.

READ MORE:
* Black Caps aiming for history
ICC sanctions loom after damp Kingsmead spectacle
Umpire howler prompts no-ball trial
Black Caps draw after match abandoned
Pakistan claim top test ranking
CD rapt to have Ryder out of Essex early

"Any items which are aimed at the playing area may cause a potential hazard to fieldsmen, and this point has been made formally to the Club."

So it may be a more of a case of twisted ankles by treading on a stray cork, rather than catching one in full flight in the eye.

"Lord's is now the only ground into which Members and ticket holders are allowed to bring alcohol, and in order for this arrangement to continue it is important that all Members, their guests and other spectators refrain from the practice that has been described," the newsletter said.

A spokesman for the MCC said: "We're the only ground in world cricket that allows members and spectators to bring in their own drink and we very much want to retain that.

Ad Feedback

"It's part of what makes Lord's, Lord's.

"But the problem of flying corks distracting fielders and posing a potential hazard has been mentioned by visiting teams and so we are politely asking members to desist from popping champagne bottles in the stands in the direction of the outfield," the Daily Mail reported.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

Auckland hold off Northland

Recap: Auckland 37-15 Northland

Murray apologises to selector over claims

Off to Lord's? Stick a cork in it

Manawatu sneak late win

Benji 'perfect' for the Storm

Oh Romeo wins again by wide margin

Hayne doubtful with injury

New tournaments for women's sevens

'Personal attack' from Cycling NZ

Tuivaiti ponders future after Silver Ferns' snub

It's Barrett v Cooper video

Ex-schoolboy star Lienert-Brown now an AB

10 things more likely than a Wallabies win

Black Caps aiming for history

Ad Feedback
special offers