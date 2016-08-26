Off to Lord's? Stick a cork in it

Corkers - not yorkers - put cricketers in danger at Lord's, warns MCC newsletter

Boundary fieldsmen to wear helmets maybe?

The latest injury danger to cricketers at the home of the game is flying champagne corks.

The UK media has reported that spectators at Lord's in London have been warned about the injury potential of corks popped from a bottle while watching the cricket.

REUTERS Lord's spectators have been warned over launching their champagne corks onto the field.

The Telegraph reported that a newsletter from the Marylebone Cricket Club read: "In recent times the practice of some Members and other spectators opening bottles of champagne in such a way as to allow corks to be projected on to the outfield has been criticised.

"Any items which are aimed at the playing area may cause a potential hazard to fieldsmen, and this point has been made formally to the Club."

So it may be a more of a case of twisted ankles by treading on a stray cork, rather than catching one in full flight in the eye.

"Lord's is now the only ground into which Members and ticket holders are allowed to bring alcohol, and in order for this arrangement to continue it is important that all Members, their guests and other spectators refrain from the practice that has been described," the newsletter said.

A spokesman for the MCC said: "We're the only ground in world cricket that allows members and spectators to bring in their own drink and we very much want to retain that.

"It's part of what makes Lord's, Lord's.

"But the problem of flying corks distracting fielders and posing a potential hazard has been mentioned by visiting teams and so we are politely asking members to desist from popping champagne bottles in the stands in the direction of the outfield," the Daily Mail reported.

