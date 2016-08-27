Williamson: SA series no 'lottery'

South Africa series no 'lottery', says Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson

NZ Cricket BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Centurion.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has dismissed suggestions that the abandoned first test has reduced the series against South Africa to a "lottery".

Less than 100 overs of play were possible in Durban due to a sodden, recently relaid outfield, meaning the series rests entirely on the result of the second test in Centurion, which gets under way on Saturday night (NZ time).

The Black Caps are aiming for their first ever series triumph in South Africa and Williamson said the prospect of a one-off match deciding the outcome would not diminish what they are hoping to achieve.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Kane Williamson is hoping to lead the Black Caps to their first series win in South Africa.

"You don't have too many lotteries in test cricket. Over five days, generally the team that plays more consistent cricket wins the game or at least gets ahead in the match," Williamson said at the pre-match press conference.

"It is a shame that we aren't able to play two full tests or even more but that is what it is, so our preparations are very much on adapting to this surface and hopefully putting out a strong performance.

"But it would be nice to play three or more tests in a series. The more you play against the same opposition the more you learn about them."

However, his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis left little doubt as to what he thought of the schedule.

"A two-match series is too short. With the current schedule, having five-match series is going to be hard in the future," du Plessis said.

"I personally like three or four test series. With two tests you only just get going and unfortunately a once-off here is what we've been dealt."

The good news for all involved is that the embarrassing scenes from the first test are unlikely to be repeated with clear skies forecast for the full five days.

Like Kingsmead, SuperSport Park's outfield was also relaid, but that took place in April - more than two months earlier than in Durban - and all indications are that it will hold up.

"It looks a good outfield, there don't seem to be too many clouds about and there should be no problems," Williamson added.

Less is known about the pitch.

It is expected to be less lively than a traditional Centurion wicket but Williamson wanted another look before he settled on his playing XI.

"I'm sure the balance (of the team) will remain similar, we're just wanting to know with the sun around how much it may have dried out with that extra spin option in mind."

Regardless of the conditions, du Plessis says his bowlers will start the match with their tails up having reduced New Zealand to 15-2 in Durban before play was called off.

And he's vowed to keep the heat on the Black Caps batsman.

"New Zealand are not a team who bat down to 10 and 11, so you can get through their high-quality batsmen at the top of the order, you can put some pressure on them."

The second test begins at 8pm (NZ time) on Saturday.

