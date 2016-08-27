Black Caps opt to bowl first

#SAvNZ: Black Caps win toss, bowl first against South Africa in series decider

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Unfinished business: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will have a big part to play if the Black Caps are to win their first test series against South Africa.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series-deciding second test with South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

Williamson is banking on his seam attack making the most of any life in what is expected to be a docile pitch - and causing more issues for a batting order that was unconvincing during the drawn encounter in Durban, with the exception of Hashim Amla.

"Any opportunity to exploit some conditions that are handy for you is always important. Hopefully early on with our seamers we can get a bit out of it," Williamson said.

PHOTOSPORT South African pace bowler Dale Steyn took 10-91 when New Zealand first played a test at Centurion in 2006.

New Zealand has named an unchanged team while South Africa made one enforced alteration to their top order after opener Dean Elgar rolled an ankle during fielding drills on Friday.

He is replaced by Stiaan van Zyl, who averages 27.30 from 11 tests with a highest score of 101*, scored on debut against the West Indies at Centurion in December 2014.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT South African opener Dean Elgar has been ruled out of the second and final test against the Black Caps with an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old played in South Africa's previous test series against England in December-January but was dropped before the four-match series concluded at Centurion.

Van Zyl will slot into the middle order with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock promoted to open the batting with Stephen Cook.

The Centurion pitch ready for action! Second Test starts soon #savnz ^CE pic.twitter.com/roYOYhsu0w — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 27, 2016

The Black Caps are seeking to secure their first series win over South Africa after at a ground where they have lost heavily on their previous two tests in 2006 and 2007.

South Africa has only lost two of 21 tests staged at SuperSport Park since its debut as a test venue in 1995.

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis [captain], Temba Bavuma, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson [captain], Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

