Black Caps toss away advantage

#SAvNZ: Double breakthrough for Black Caps but South Africa in charge

GALLO IMAGES Quinton de Kock made a successful transition to opening in test cricket as South Africa's wicketkeeper posted a century stand with Stephen Cook.

Kane Williamson's decision to insert South Africa under clear skies threatened to burn the Black Caps' skipper as the Proteas seized the initiative in the second and deciding test at Centurion.

Williamson's option to bowl first on SuperSport Park on Saturday was under scrutiny at lunch as volunteer opener Quinton de Kock and partner Stephen Cook combined to post South Africa's first century stand in 34 innings since late 2013 against India in Johannesburg.

Fortunately for Williamson the pair were finally separated, and then joined each other in the pavilion in the middle session, though New Zealand would have pinned their hopes on earlier reward on a pitch that looks far from treacherous for the strokemakers.

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Unfinished business: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will have a big part to play if the Black Caps are to win their first test series against South Africa.

De Kock, who lobbied to open the batting for the first time in his 10-test career after Dean Elgar rolled an ankle at training, replicated the aggressive form that characterises his batting in ODIs as he cracked an at time fortuitous, yet undeniably deserved 82 from 114 balls.

The 23-year-old had a reprieve on 42 when counterpart BJ Watling could not glove an inside edge; he then brought up his third test fifty with his 10th boundary as he and the more constrained Cook reached 100 just before lunch.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT South African opener Dean Elgar has been ruled out of the second and final test against the Black Caps with an ankle injury.

De Kock, despite some edginess through the cordon, looked set for his second ton but ultimately he was undone by South African-born Neil Wagner, who employed his trademark strategy to secure a much-needed breakthrough in the 39th over.

Wagner, back on his old home ground, coaxed de Kock into the pull, a shot that picked out Trent Boult inches inside the rope.

De Kock and Cook added 133 for the first wicket, South Africa's first century opening stand in 34 innings since the Johannesburg test with India in December 2013.

PHOTOSPORT South African pace bowler Dale Steyn took 10-91 when New Zealand first played a test at Centurion in 2006.

Cook, a late-blooming 33-year-old who crafted 115 on debut against England at Centurion in January, reached his half century off 112 balls and added only six more before Doug Bracewell - the unlucky bowler when de Kock was dropped - had the right hander edging to Williamson in the gully.

The Black Caps thought they had the prize wicket of Hashim Amla shortly before tea but the Proteas' key batsman - who averaged 78.50 against the Kiwis before this innings - cannily reviewed English umpire Ian Gould's decision to upheld Trent Boult's appeal.

Amla, on 17, rightly assumed the delivery was missing leg after it pitched, swung and thudded into his front pad.

Boult's LBW which was given out on field on Amla is overturned by a coat of varnish... #savnz ^WN pic.twitter.com/GDiQzB2xCB — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 27, 2016

Gould also erred when Cook was on 36 when turning down Wagner's lbw appeal, but the Black Caps did not call for a review after wasting one in the fourth over when the opener edged a Boult delivery before being struck plumb.

Those lapses summed up the Black Caps bowling effort on a surface that produced some anxious moments for the batsmen, though arguably not enough to vindicate Williamson's judgment not to set a target.

With one session remaining South Africa were 182-2 with Amla on 24 and JP Duminy not out 14.

Wagner was the pick of the five-pronged attack with 1-29 from 13 overs; Bracewell [1-55 from 12] was a touch expensive though also lacked luck.

The Black Caps, who are striving to win their first series against South Africa, named an unchanged line-up from the side frustrated by a weather-affected draw in Durban while Stiaan van Zyl replaced Elgar and will slot into the middle order.

Van Zyl made an unbeaten 101 on debut against the West Indies at Centurion in December 2014 though only has a modest test average of 27.30 from 11 tests after he was promoted up the order.

The Black Caps are seeking to secure their first series win over South Africa after at a ground where they have lost heavily on their previous two tests in 2006 and 2007.

South Africa has only lost two - and won 16 - of 21 tests staged at SuperSport Park since its debut as a test venue in 1995.

- Stuff