Black Caps toss away advantage

#SAvNZ: South Africa make steady progress after Black Caps bowl first

GALLO IMAGES Quinton de Kock made a successful transition to opening in test cricket as South Africa's wicketkeeper posted a century stand with Stephen Cook.

Kane Williamson's decision to insert South Africa under clear skies threatened to burn the Black Caps' skipper as the Proteas belatedly constructed a productive opening stand to seize the initiative in the second and deciding test at Centurion.

Williamson's call to bowl first on SuperSport Park on Saturday is immediately under scrutiny as makeshift opener Quinton de Kock and a resolute Stephen Cook combined to post South Africa's first century stand in 34 innings since late 2013 against India in Johannesburg.

The pair brought up three figures in the last over before lunch having earlier constructed only South Africa's third opening partnership of 50 or more since captain Graeme Smith retired in 2014.

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Unfinished business: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will have a big part to play if the Black Caps are to win their first test series against South Africa.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee did have their moments during an opening session that saw the Proteas advance to 100-0 at lunch, but although they occasionally tested Cook and de Kock with swing and movement off the seam, Williamson's counterpart Faf du Plessis will be content to have lost the toss.

De Kock, opening for the first time in his 10-test career after Dean Elgar was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered during training on Friday, replicated his aggressive style to be unbeaten on 58 from 79 balls.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT South African opener Dean Elgar has been ruled out of the second and final test against the Black Caps with an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper has fashioned a strike rate of 90.40 from 63 ODIs - often as an opener - registered his third test half century with the 10th of his 11 boundaries, a sumptuous square drive from Boult's second spell.

De Kock, who insisted on opening when Elgar withdrew, only had one anxious moment in the 28 overs before lunch when counterpart BJ Watling could not glove a tough chance via an inside edge when he was on 42.

Doug Bracewell was the unlucky bowler, while Neil Wagner was denied the wicket of Cook 36 runs into his 40 when English umpire Ian Gould turned down an lbw appeal that replays showed was justified.

PHOTOSPORT South African pace bowler Dale Steyn took 10-91 when New Zealand first played a test at Centurion in 2006.

Wagner's delivery was going to clip leg stump but Williamson declined to review the decision, and was perhaps influenced by wasting a review in the fourth over when Cook was on one.

Paul Reiffel turned down a confident lbw by Boult but the Australian, who had an error prone two-test series between the Black Caps and Zimbabwe earlier on the tour, correctly detected an inside edge.

Cook, who scored 115 on debut at Centurion against England in January, was never totally at ease but the late-blooming 33-year-old also produced some classy strokes as he studded his 89-ball knock with seven boundaries.

Williamson used five bowlers in a forlorn attempt to vindicate his decision to bowl despite fine batting conditions.

Southee and Boult conceded 26 and 25 respectively from their eight overs; Bracewell had 0-26 from six while offspinner Mitchell Santner was spelled after two overs conceded nine.

Wagner, back on his home ground, was the most economical with a dozen runs taken from his four overs.

The Black Caps named an unchanged line-up from the side frustrated by a weather-affected draw in Durban while Stiaan van Zyl replaced Elgar and will slot into the middle order.

Van Zyl made an unbeaten 101 on debut against the West Indies at Centurion in December 2014 though only has a modest test average of 27.30 from 11 tests after he was promoted up the order.

The Black Caps are seeking to secure their first series win over South Africa after at a ground where they have lost heavily on their previous two tests in 2006 and 2007.

South Africa has only lost two - and won 16 - of 21 tests staged at SuperSport Park since its debut as a test venue in 1995.

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis [captain], Temba Bavuma, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson [captain], Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

