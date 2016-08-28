Black Caps toss away advantage

South Africa in commanding position in series decider with Black Caps

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Unfinished business: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will have a big part to play if the Black Caps are to win their first test series against South Africa.

Kane Williamson had a South African to thank after the New Zealand captain's call at the toss inadvertently allowed the grateful Proteas to assume control of the series-deciding second test at Centurion.

Had Pretoria-born Neil Wagner not enjoyed a relatively happy homecoming to the ground where he watched cricket growing up, Williamson would have had even more cause to second-guess his decision to bowl first and essentially cede the advantage to counterpart Faf du Plessis on Saturday.

At the close of a day of missed opportunities for the Black Caps at SuperSport Park, South Africa were 283-3 and well set to bat New Zealand out of the contest.

SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES Black Caps pace bowler Neil Wagner led a frustrated attack with two wickets on the opening day of the final test against South Africa.

Wagner at least denied volunteer opener Quinton de Kock his second test century and, more importantly, he prevented Hashim Amla amassing another significant score against the Kiwis.

GALLO IMAGES Quinton de Kock made a successful transition to opening in test cricket as South Africa's wicketkeeper posted a century stand with Stephen Cook.

Using his preferred method of short-pitched aggression, Wagner coaxed de Kock to pull straight to Trent Boult just inside the long leg boundary for a belligerent 15-boundary 82; the earnest left-armer then drew Amla into a rare false when the Proteas leading strokemaker had made 1000 career runs against the Kiwis, and an effortless 58.

Doug Bracewell, Boult and Tim Southee also caused the South Africans anxiety from time with swing and seam movement but the trio were unable to make inroads with the second new ball as the shadows lengthened.

Williamson's debatable option was compounded by the Black Caps being figuratively outplayed in regard to the decision review system.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Prolific South African strokemaker Hashim Amla was limited to 58 on the opening day of the second test against New Zealand at Centurion.

Twice, when opener Stephen Cook was 36 runs into his 56 and JP Duminy was on 20, did they decline to challenge English umpire Ian Gould's judgment to turn down lbw appeals where both deliveries were crashing into leg stump.

Amla and Duminy, meanwhile, wisely reviewed their initial lbw dismissals - by Gould - when on 17 and 44 respectively.

PHOTOSPORT South African pace bowler Dale Steyn took 10-91 when New Zealand first played a test at Centurion in 2006.

Although the pitch had a greenish tinge that will brown off as the contest unfolds, a lack of cloud cover soon cast a shadow over Williamson's call to bowl rather than set a target against the formidable new ball attack of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

Cook and de Kock, who opened in place of an injured Dean Elgar, seized the initiative in contrasting style by posting 133 for the first wicket, South Africa's best opening stand at home since Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers put on 217 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Their partnership was also the Proteas first triple figure contribution by the openers in 34 innings since late 2013 against India in Johannesburg in 2013 - the timing could not have been worse for New Zealand as they strive to win a historic series against South Africa.

De Kock, who opens in the ODI format and has a strike rate of 90.40, replicated that expansive game plan with his half century arriving courtesy of his 10th boundary - eight runs after he was dropped by counterpart BJ Watling.

Cook, a late-blooming 33-year-old who crafted 115 on debut against England at Centurion in January, reached his half century off 112 balls and added only six more before Bracewell - the unlucky bowler when de Kock was dropped - had the right-hander edging to Williamson in the gully.

The Black Caps limited South Africa to 82-2 in the middle session and although they removed Amla - who has scored 1201 runs at 85.78 at the venue - after tea the out-of-form Duminy and du Plessis added a patient 37 for the fourth wicket.

Duminy, who had another reprieve on 28 when Henry Nicholls could not hold a full-blooded pull at short leg, brought up his fifty with his ninth boundary off 84 balls to ease some pressure after he averaged 18.83 from his previous 15 innings.

He resumes on 67 while du Plessis, who replaced the injured de Villiers as captain, is on 13 as he tries to extricate himself from a rut after reaching fifty only once in his last 10 tests.

Wagner, the fifth bowler summoned, led the attack with an impressive 2-51 from 22 overs while Bracewell had 1-65 before he limped off late as stumps loomed with a tight hamstring.

Ominously for New Zealand, South Africa has only lost two of 21 tests at Centurion - and won 16 - while the team batting first has emerged victorious in the last four encounters at SuperSport Park.

- Stuff