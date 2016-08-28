Isis 'targeted Aussie cricketers'

Australian cricketers escaped terrorist attack plot, claims former international

GETTY IMAGES Australia's cricket tour to Bangladesh was called off last year due to security concerns.

England's cricketers face some tough decisions before touring Bangladesh after details emerged of Australian players being directly targeted by terrorists last year.

The Daily Mail reported the Australian Government received intelligence before their team's proposed trip last October of a plot to attack captain Steve Smith's team during a reception with the Bangladesh players in Dhaka.

Australia immediately pulled out of the tour on security grounds, not long before 20 people including nine Italians and a US citizen were killed in the city.

REUTERS England captain Alastair Cook, right, and coach Trevor Bayliss have committed to touring Bangladesh after advice from security experts.

Former England one-day international Mal Loye told the Daily Mail he quit his job as Bangladesh Cricket head of performance upon learning of the plans to attack the Australians.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps toss away advantage

* Root leads England win

* Hayden slams Australian cricket

"The week I left, the Australia team didn't turn up because the terrorists had planned to take us out when we had an event sorted with the touring team," said Loye, who lived on the same street as the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka where the attack occurred.

REUTERS Former England batsman Mal Loye quit as Bangladesh head of performance just before a terrorist attack in Dhaka which killed 20 people.

"My boss's wife was arranging the event with the Australians. The Australian Government saw the plans from the underworld guys about what was going to happen. The plans didn't work out for the terrorists because the Australia team didn't arrive there.

"The Italians got shot that week. The terrorists obviously thought they'd take a few people out while they were there. That was enough for me. I knew after the shootings that my freedom as a westerner had gone."

England Cricket Board managing director Andrew Strauss said no player would be forced to go on the upcoming trip, after an ECB delegation led by respected chief security officer Reg Dickason said they were satisfied with safety arrangements for the tour which is scheduled to begin on September 30.

England's players are yet to commit to the tour, with Jos Buttler expressing doubts on Friday, although senior players including Alastair Cook, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are more relaxed about travelling than several younger squad members, the Mail reported.

Coaches Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace, who were on the Sri Lanka team bus which was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009, are committed to touring.

- Stuff