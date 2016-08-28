Isis 'targeted Aussie cricketers'

Australian cricketers escaped terrorist attack plot, claims former international

Australia's cricket tour to Bangladesh was called off last year due to security concerns.
GETTY IMAGES

Australia's cricket tour to Bangladesh was called off last year due to security concerns.

England's cricketers face some tough decisions before touring Bangladesh after details emerged of Australian players being directly targeted by terrorists last year.

The Daily Mail reported the Australian Government received intelligence before their team's proposed trip last October of a plot to attack captain Steve Smith's team during a reception with the Bangladesh players in Dhaka.

Australia immediately pulled out of the tour on security grounds, not long before 20 people including nine Italians and a US citizen were killed in the city.

England captain Alastair Cook, right, and coach Trevor Bayliss have committed to touring Bangladesh after advice from ...
REUTERS

England captain Alastair Cook, right, and coach Trevor Bayliss have committed to touring Bangladesh after advice from security experts.

Former England one-day international Mal Loye told the Daily Mail he quit his job as Bangladesh Cricket head of performance upon learning of the plans to attack the Australians.

READ MORE:
Black Caps toss away advantage
Root leads England win
Hayden slams Australian cricket

"The week I left, the Australia team didn't turn up because the terrorists had planned to take us out when we had an event sorted with the touring team," said Loye, who lived on the same street as the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka where the attack occurred.

Former England batsman Mal Loye quit as Bangladesh head of performance just before a terrorist attack in Dhaka which ...
REUTERS

Former England batsman Mal Loye quit as Bangladesh head of performance just before a terrorist attack in Dhaka which killed 20 people.

"My boss's wife was arranging the event with the Australians. The Australian Government saw the plans from the underworld guys about what was going to happen. The plans didn't work out for the terrorists because the Australia team didn't arrive there.

"The Italians got shot that week. The terrorists obviously thought they'd take a few people out while they were there. That was enough for me. I knew after the shootings that my freedom as a westerner had gone."

England Cricket Board managing director Andrew Strauss said no player would be forced to go on the upcoming trip, after an ECB delegation led by respected chief security officer Reg Dickason said they were satisfied with safety arrangements for the tour which is scheduled to begin on September 30.

England's players are yet to commit to the tour, with Jos Buttler expressing doubts on Friday, although senior players including Alastair Cook, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad are more relaxed about travelling than several younger squad members, the Mail reported.

Ad Feedback

Coaches Trevor Bayliss and Paul Farbrace, who were on the Sri Lanka team bus which was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009, are committed to touring.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Leicester edge Swansea

'It's not true' video

Rashford saves Man U

Taranaki find form in second half to thump Magpies

Williams chases history

Isis 'targeted Aussie cricketers'

Black's dream moment

Keeper scores dramatic winner

Lions schedule upsets rugby boss

Mark Reason: Tietjens' time is up

Werther sidelined with injury

Black Caps toss away advantage video

'Only a 20-point thrashing' video

No citing for Franks video

Real down Celta

Ad Feedback
special offers