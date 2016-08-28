Black Caps v South Africa: Scorecard - second test, day two
The scorecard from the second day of the second test between the Black Caps and Proteas, at Centurion in South Africa.
BALL-BY-BALL:
Black Caps v Proteas
- Stuff
The scorecard from the second day of the second test between the Black Caps and Proteas, at Centurion in South Africa.
BALL-BY-BALL:
Black Caps v Proteas
- Stuff
Willis confirms Tokyo Olympic bid
Southland Boys' and Girls' reach national high
Scorecard: Black Caps v South Africa
Canterbury dish out payback to Tasman
Hansen hands out hiding to Cheika
Australia set to complain about All Blacks coach Steve Hansen meeting with referee
Sonny Bill Williams slams Wallabies coach Michael Cheika after All Blacks win
All Blacks prop Owen Franks to escape punishment for incident against Wallabies
Salt content of instant noodles 'worrying', researchers say
Southwest Airlines plane's engine torn apart in midair, forcing emergency landing
Woman disappears along Wellington-to-Hamilton bus route
Family of murdered gang member asks why it took so long for homicide inquiry to be launched
Auckland real estate agent Steve Koerber sells same house five times
Mexican teen dies after lovebite