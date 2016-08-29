Black Caps made to suffer

Black Caps in strife after three wicket burst maintains South Africa's control

PHOTOSPORT Opener Tom Latham appeared unlucky to be given out for four on day two of the second cricket test with South Africa at Centurion.

Faf du Plessis and Neil Wagner enjoyed satisfying homecomings at the ground that moulded their cricketing careers, though the South African captain predictably had the widest grin as New Zealand's bid for a maiden series win at Centurion virtually disintegrated.

Rather than beckon, history looks destined to repeat on the highveld as the Proteas maintained a vice-like grip on the second and final test at SuperSport Park on Sunday after du Plessis negated his former schoolmate's fourth five-wicket haul with a relentless unbeaten century.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Black Caps captain Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first has backfired after South Africa built an imposing first innings total to control the second test at Centurion.

Du Plessis' return to form with a patient 112 was then complemented in a short order by the Black Caps' long-term tormentors Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn as New Zealand were in survival mode at 38-3 at stumps on day two.

Already unlikely to be in a position to orchestrate a rare victory over the Proteas after their hosts amassed 481-8 declared after Kane Williamson opted to bowl first, the Black Caps were headed for a third successive defeat at the venue with nine sessions remaining - and no rain forecast.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Neil Wagner led the Black Caps attack on his old home ground against South Africa with the fourth five-wicket haul of his career at Centurion.

Having laboured almost two days in the field, openers Martin Guptill [8] and Tom Latham [4] then had only fleeting time at the crease before trudging off inside five overs.

While Guptill edged Philander to second slip, Latham's demise was controversial after third umpire Richard Illingworth gave the opener caught behind out to a Steyn delivery that appeared to brush his trouser pocket.

Steyn gets one through Latham, huge appeal for ct behind & they review. Snicko shows a tiny feint blip & he's given... 13/2 #savnz ^WN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 28, 2016

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Proteas captain Faf du Plessis signalled a return to form with an unbeaten 112 to top score in South Africa's mammoth first innings against New Zealand at Centurion.

Australian umpire Paul Reiffel rejected the initial appeal but the South African's were convinced and Illingworth upheld their review after replay technology displayed faint, though inconclusive, contact.

Ultimately Latham's exit should be immaterial as South Africa's quicks unsettled the Black Caps top order from the outset, particularly Ross Taylor who took his first two deliveries from Steyn on the body before running himself out for a single 10 deliveries later.

Steyn welcomes Taylor with back to back nasty bouncers which strike him on the shoulder & arm. Tough Test cricket this! 13/2 #savnz ^WN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 28, 2016

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT JP Duminy emerged from a run drought with his second half century in 16 innings since he made an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in July 2014.

Taylor, who had racked up 366 runs without being dismissed on tour, succumbed to a rare misjudgment when short leg Temba Bavuma hit the stumps after the former captain rushed to get off strike and was turned back by Williamson.

New Zealand's quest to prolong the contest now rest with the Black Caps skipper, who resumes on 15 alongside Henry Nicholls [6].

Du Plessis, meanwhile can relax after justifying his recall and leadership responsibility despite averaging 15.58 in the seven tests heading into this series.

The 32-year-old, who last celebrated a century against the West Indies during the Boxing Day test of 2014 in Durban, had a life on 18 when dropped by Nicholls on the square leg boundary in the morning session and then zeroed in on his fifth test ton.

He eventually batted 234 balls and struck a dozen boundaries and two sixes, the first of which eluded Nicholls' grasp.

Resuming on 283-3 South Africa built an imposing lead with relative ease and when du Plessis reached his fifty it was just the second time in South Africa's test history the top five batsmen all recorded half centuries.

Du Plessis needed 130 balls to post his half century and required another 95 before acknowledging his milestone with an exuberant leap and exhortation.

100 for Faf du Plessis on his home ground. A well played captain's knock. 225 balls. 444/7 #savnz ^WN pic.twitter.com/2qKsHE7Cp7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 28, 2016

Wagner also had cause for celebration when the Pretoria-born, Dunedin-domiciled left-armer secured his fifth wicket when bending back Philander's off stump.

Unsurprisingly the 30-year-old was the Black Caps most combative and effective seamer though Trent Boult deserved at least a wicket conceding only three runs per over from 35.4 overs of toil.

Boult was the unlucky bowler when du Plessis's near dismissal turned into the first of his brace of sixes while he would have Duminy lbw for 20 had Williamson challenged Ian Gould's decision.

Duminy made the most of his let-off to advance to 88 - his most productive innings since an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in July 2014 - and looked set for a hundred until he edged an ungainly pull to BJ Watling to give Tim Southee belated reward.

Wagner started the day with 2-51 from 22 overs and enhanced his figures to 5-86 from 39 by adding Bavuma [8] and Stiaan van Zyl [35] to his scalps before breaching Philander's defences.

