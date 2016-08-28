Proteas continue to flourish

Black Caps strike twice but South Africa maintain control of series decider

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Black Caps captain Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first could not be backed up by his attack on day one of the second cricket test with South Africa in Centurion.

New Zealand dashed the dreams of another potential South African hundred maker at Centurion yet the Proteas are still in control of the second and final test early on day two at SuperSport Park.

At the end of another mixed session for the Black Caps, South Africa were 358-5 at lunch, having advanced their overnight score from 283-3.

JP Duminy was dislodged for 88 inside the opening hour though new captain Faf du Plessis enjoyed a reprieve as he tries to navigate his way out of a form slump and replays suggest Neil Wagner might had had Temba Bavuma caught behind had Kane Williamson called for a review.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT JP Duminy emerged from a run drought with his second half century in 16 innings since he made an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in July 2014.

Fortunately for Wagner - and the Black Caps - Bavuma did not add to his eight before the South African-born pace bowler again used his short-pitched strategy to good effect when Doug Bracewell took an excellent diving catch at fine leg.

Removing Duminy, who resumed on 67, and Bavuma lifted New Zealand's spirits after Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first seemed to have backfired as an under pressure batting order made collective improvement since the first test stalemate in Durban.

MUZI NTOMBELA/PHOTOSPORT Neil Wagner led the Black Caps pace attack on a frustrating opening day of the second and final cricket test against South Africa in Centurion.

Duminy's most productive innings since an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in July 2014 looked on track for three figures until a lapse in concentration - an ungainly attempted pull shot off Tim Southee - saw him exhale in disgust as BJ Watling took gloved a comfortable catch.

The left hander, who averaged only 18.83 from his previous 15 test innings, finally provided the Black Caps attack with a tangible reward with the second new ball after he faced 158 balls and struck 13 boundaries.

Duminy and was the second South African dislodged near a significant milestone after makeshift opener Quinton de Kock made 82 on Saturday.

LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is still struggling for form but will be pleased at South Africa's response after being asked to bat first in the second test against New Zealand.

New Zealand would have made an even brighter start to their bid to limit South Africa's lead but out of form but du Plessis had a potentially significant let-off on 18 when he was dropped on the square leg boundary after displaying a rare show of aggression.

Du Plessis top edged a pull shot to the deep square leg fence where Henry Nicholls was unable to effect a running catch when the score had just ticked over 300.

To compound Trent Boult's woes the delivery cleared the ropes to encapsulate the luckless pace bowler's effort since he opened the attack and troubled the top order with swing and seam movement.

Du Plessis, who restarted a scratchy innings on 13, was beaten by Boult's first delivery of the day and never looked at ease.

Still the 32-year-old, who had made only one half century in his previous 10 tests, brought up his ninth test fifty from 130 balls shortly before lunch - hardly his most fluent effort though after averaging 16.15 in eight tests before this match du Plessis will be content.

He resumes after lunch on 58 alongside Stiaan van Zyl who is yet to score after replacing Dean Elgar when the opener rolled an ankle during training on Friday.

Wagner continues to lead the attack with the superb figures of 3-65 from 29 overs; Southee [1-88] and Bracewell [1-84] were the other successful bowlers..

