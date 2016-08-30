South Africa in total control

Black Caps concede massive deficit despite Kane Williamson's defiance

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Kane Williamson top scored with 77 as the Black Caps fell 267 runs short of matching South Africa's total at Centurion.

Kane Williamson was appropriately the last Black Caps wicket to fall as a resolute captain's knock at least delayed the inevitable as South Africa continued to boss the second and final test at Centurion.

Williamson, who took guard in the fourth over of New Zealand's response to South Africa's impregnable 481-8 declared stood tall to the bitter end at SuperSport Park as the Black Caps conceded a 267-run deficit.

The Black Caps were routed for 214 before tea on day three, a total boosted by some lusty late hitting by hometown boy Neil Wagner, who complemented his superb 5-86 with a defiant 31 from 30 deliveries.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Raw pace bowler Kagiso Rabada's claimed three wickets as the Black Caps folded on day three of the second cricket test at Centurion.

While Wagner went on the offensive he was welcomed to the crease with a bumper that deflected on to his helmet - Kagiso Rabada's retribution for being struck by a similar delivery in Durban - Williamson produced another classy knock that ended 23 short of what would have been his first century in South Africa.

At least he will have an opportunity to improve on his 133-ball 77 and tick off another career milestone - counterpart Faf du Plessis is expected to set a target in the range of 450 at some stage on Tuesday after resisting the urge to enforce the follow-on.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Henry Nicholls triggered the Black Caps slid on day three of the second test at centurion when he was dismissed for an encouraging 36.

Unlike his predecessor Martin Guptill and his batting partners, Williamson looked in total control as he compiled his 22nd test fifty, three figures beckoned had he received greater support from the specialist strokemakers.

Any prospect of Williamson guiding the Black Caps to a historic series win over South Africa were revised to an exercise in damage limitation when they resumed on 38-3 and although he added 60 for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls, the seven-test rookie's demise triggered a slide that left New Zealand at a parlous 118-6 at lunch.

After labouring almost two days in the field under the highveld's mid-winter sunshine, New Zealand's batsmen were only able to spend 58.3 overs in the middle on a pitch that wasn't deteriorating as acutely as the second innings score suggested.

RYAN WILKISKY/BackpagePix Dale Steyn in full cry as he appeals for the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham, who was given out caught behind.

Instead it was South Africa's three-pronged pace attack - add 21-year-old Rabada to Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander as a scourge of the Kiwi top order - who reinforced their runmakers' dominance with an intimidating collective effort.

Nicholls, who started the test with an average of 18.16, made an encouraging 36 from 67 balls before he became the first of Rabada's three scalps after du Plessis wisely reviewed an unsuccessful lbw appeal

The usually reliable Watling [8] was also undone by DRS after he gloved a Steyn delivery to counterpart Quinton de Kock.

Santner played on Philander, who now has 30 Black Caps wickets at 15.43, so Williamson was consigned to co-existing with the tail.

Williamson, who previously averaged 34.25 against South Africa, brought up his half century with his fifth boundary; he added three more and a towering six, perhaps inspired by Wagner's belligerence.

The Pretoria-born 30-year-old, who earlier admitted he was rapt to have his name and fourth five-wicket haul in tests added to the pavilion's honours board, then set about mangling his rivals figures, particularly Steyn.

Wagner, who needed a new helmet after being sconed by Rabada, took 18 from one of the fired-up veteran's overs, though Steyn had the final say when de Kock took a straightforward edge.

Steyn finished with figures of 3-66 from 20 overs while Rabada, who wrapped up the innings when Williamson also feathered an edge to the Proteas wicketkeeper, took 3-62 from 16.3.

