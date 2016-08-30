South Africa maintain control

Black Caps fight back but South Africa still in command of series decider

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Kane Williamson top scored with 77 as the Black Caps fell 267 runs short of matching South Africa's total at Centurion.

The Black Caps meekly surrendered a substantial lead, yet are not quite prepared to concede defeat although South Africa still command the second and final test at Centurion.

Once New Zealand's ceded a 267-run advantage at SuperSport Park, the Proteas might have anticipated setting a notional run chase with relative ease at the expense of a bowling attack that had less than 24 hours to recover from their first innings' exertions.

Instead an invigorated Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell and Neil Wagner revised those plans by ripping through South Africa's top order - admittedly a bittersweet achievement as the pitch is expected to become even harder to bat on over the remaining two days, or six sessions.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO Tim Southee claims JP Duminy for a duck three balls after removing South African dangerman Hashim Amla during an eventful day three of the second cricket test.

South Africa were 105-6 at stumps on day three, an overall lead of 372, which history - and form - suggests is sufficient although Temba Bavuma [25] and Vernon Philander [3] will extend their partnership as long as possible.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Raw pace bowler Kagiso Rabada's claimed three wickets as the Black Caps folded on day three of the second cricket test at Centurion.

New Zealand's fightback, though admirable after they were skittled for 214 inside 59 overs, is tempered by the realisation the highest successful run chase at South Africa's most successful test venue is the 251-8 made by England in 1999-2000.

Realistically Faf du Plessis had banked enough runs before he became the fourth specialist batsman to follow up at least a half century in South Africa's first innings of 481-8 declared with a single figure contribution on Monday.

Quinton de Kock, who volunteered to open with Dean Elgar was ruled out through injury, was the only exception as the wicketkeeper relied on the philosophy he applies to batting in ODIs by slugging 50 from 43 deliveries.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Henry Nicholls triggered the Black Caps slid on day three of the second test at centurion when he was dismissed for an encouraging 36.

De Kock cracked eight boundaries, and remarkably four in succession to get off the mark, while his more stylish contemporaries succumbed to the swing and accuracy of Boult and Southee.

Boult, who deserved better figures than 0-107 in the first innings, provided an early lift when Stephen Cook was plumb lbw; Southee then produced a double wicket maiden to remove Hashim Amla [1] and JP Duminy three balls later.

Full cordon for Southee who has got it swinging beautifully here. Double wicket maiden last over. 34/3 #savnz ^WN pic.twitter.com/ovUeVRuNXx — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 29, 2016

RYAN WILKISKY/BackpagePix Dale Steyn in full cry as he appeals for the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham, who was given out caught behind.

Du Plessis, who opted against enforcing the follow, adopted his usual conservative approach but was well taken by Ross Taylor at slip when Boult gained more recognition for an excellent opening burst.

Bracewell then ensured the Black Caps resurgence was sustained when de Kock had a change of heart against a brute of a short ball, tried to take evasive action but could only deflect the delivery from a glove to Kane Williamson in the gully.

Williamson complemented his safe pair of hands by juggling his weary bowling resources expertly, though it his impact with the bat that will influence New Zealand's fate as they strive to win a historic series, or at least avoid defeat.

Williamson brings up 50, a lovely skip down the wicket & flick over mid wicket. Gutsy knock off 115 balls #savnz ^WN pic.twitter.com/NPi6WuxGGa — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 29, 2016

Fittingly the Black Caps captain was the last batsman to perish as New Zealand managed only 214 in response to a consistent, cohesive effort from the Proteas.

Williamson displayed precisely those traits as he compiled a serene 77 from 133 deliveries, a forlorn though resolute knock once New Zealand resumed on 38-3.

Williamson (77) marching on. A lovely straight drive for four. STAT: he's now gone 5 straight innings without being dismissed before 50 ^WN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 29, 2016

The ICC's No 3-ranked test batsman lived up to that status as he posted his 22nd test fifty, obviously without fanfare given his side's predicament.

Ultimately Williamson, who averaged 34.25 against South Africa before he took guard as stumps approached on Sunday, had no tangible support although Henry Nicholls [36] helped add 60 for the fourth wicket before the six-test rookie was deceived by Kagiso Rabada's express pace and trapped lbw.

Nicholls became the first of the 21-year-old's three scalps while Rabada also enjoyed exacting a measure of revenge after Wagner clocked him with a bouncer at Kingsmead.

The combative adopted Kiwi, who took 5-86 in South Africa's first innings, suffered the same fate when he faced his first ball, a blow that left him needing a replacement helmet.

Undeterred by the confrontation, Wagner clubbed 31 from 30 deliveries, including a trio of boundaries and a six from one Dale Steyn over.

South Africa's spearhead sledged his former countryman after that assault and eventualy had the final say when Wagner was caught at the wicket when in search of a fifth boundary.

Perhaps inspired by Wagner's belligerence, Williamson added a top-edged six to his scoring repertoire though he generally played along the carpet - and he will have to do likewise when he bats again, if the Black Caps are to climb off the canvas.

- Stuff