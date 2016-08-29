Black Caps risk heavy defeat

South Africa claim three wickets as Black Caps wilt

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS New Zealand's hopes of posting a tangible response to South Africa's first innings at Centurion rested on captain Kane Williamson.

South Africa has made a triple breakthrough to leave Kane Williamson requiring the ultimate captain's knock as New Zealand face a massive deficit on day three of the second and final test at Centurion on Monday.

After negotiating the opening hour at SuperSport Park without further loss, the Black Caps lost Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling and Mitchell Santer before lunch as New Zealand slumped to 118-6 in reply to South Africa's imposing 481-8 declared.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Henry Nicholls triggered the Black Caps slid on day three of the second test at centurion when he was dismissed for an encouraging 36.

Williamson remained resolute on 40 while Doug Bracewell was not out on one at lunch as New Zealand face the prospect of following on if they cannot cobble together 280.

The morning started promising for the Black Caps as Williamson and Nicholls initially defied the three-pronged pace attack while boosting the overnight score of 38-3 without any major anxiety.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Kagiso Rabada's appeal for lbw against Henry Nicholls was eventually upheld after a review by third umpire Richard Illingworth.

Nicholls, who was dropped on his overnight score of four before peeling three boundaries from a Dale Steyn over early in the session, was trapped lbw by South Africa's quickest paceman, Kagiso Rabada for 36 from 67 balls after Faf du Plessis wisely questioned Paul Reiffel's judgment.

BJ Watling [8] was also undone by South Africa's astute use of the DRS when UltraEdge technology showed a Steyn delivery brushed the wicketkeeper's glove before it was caught down the legside by counterpart Quinton de Kock.

The Black Caps plight worsened shortly before the break when Vernon Philander bowled Mitchell Santner for a four-ball duck via an inside edge.

RYAN WILKISKY/BackpagePix Dale Steyn in full cry as he appeals for the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham, who was given out caught behind.

Williamson, who resumed his innings on 15, eclipsed his career average of 34.25 against the Proteas, though that is scant consolation as his goal of leading New Zealand to a historic series win is revised to trying to salvage a draw.

South Africa has held the ascendancy since Williamson opted to bowl first on Saturday, a decision that condemned his players to spending 154 overs in the highveld sunshine.

New Zealand then lost three wickets during a tough 16-over initiation late in the final session on Sunday as Steyn and Philander continued their historic torment of the Black Caps top order.

In a mirror image of the first test at Durban, openers Martin Guptill and Tom Latham failed to combat the Proteas pace spearheads although the latter was a touch unlucky to be given out caught behind by third umpire Richard Illingworth after UltraEdge technology detected faint contact.

Guptill's difficulties opening in tests continued when he edged to the slip cordon shortly after having a reprieve in the same area - he now averages 10.83 in six innings against South Africa and has a highest score of 48.

The Black Caps were 13-2 in 4.3 overs and then any hope of Williamson and Ross Taylor righting the innings were scuppered when the former captain ran himself out for one after trying to get off strike during Rabada's opening over.

Taylor, who made 366 runs without being dismissed in two test against Zimbabwe and the stalemate in Durban, unfortunately succeeded where the bowlers failed by attempting a suicidal single.

The only positive for the Kiwis from the Proteas mammoth batting exercise was ironically provided by a local with Pretoria-born quick Neil Wagner taking 5-86 from 39 overs, his fourth five-wicket bag in tests.

SuperSport Park was Wagner's home ground before he relocated to New Zealand in 2008 so he was rapt to have his named added to the ground's honours board.

"It was a bit of a dream, I never thought I'd achieve it, or get close to it. It's a bit of a fairytale thing, I'm quite amazed by it," said Wagner, who spent several years playing and training with du Plessis.

Failing to remove his old mate was the only downside for Wagner, who watched as the Proteas new skipper top scored with an unbeaten 112.

"All that backyard cricket, maybe he knows too much about what I'm trying to do," he said.

Meanwhile, history is against the Black Caps securing a draw, let alone winning their first test in South Africa since 1994 in Johannesburg.

New Zealand has been soundly in their two previous tests at Centurion by 128 runs and an innings and 59 runs in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

