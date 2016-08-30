Patel's 5 wickets earns final spot

New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel takes five wickets to send Warwickshire into England county one-day final

FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand offspinner Jeetan Patel seems to get better with age as he continues to star in the English county scene.

Former Black Caps spinner Jeetan Patel continues to shine in England, taking five wickets to propel his Warwickshire side into the county one-day final.

Offspinner Patel claimed 5-42 with all his wickets coming via lbw decisions.

Warwickshire beat Somerset by eight runs in their semifinal to set up a title match against Surrey on September 17.

Batting first, Warwickshire scored 284-4 off their 50 overs with former England star Ian Bell hitting an unbeaten 94.

Somerset's promising run chase was thwarted by a stunning 10-over spell from Patel, that included four wickets in 12 balls.

Warwickshire captain Bell hailed the efforts of 36-year-old Patel who has become a bowling stalwart for the county side where he has played since 2009.

"I'm very proud of the way we've played. Jeetan goes under the radar a bit, but he is one of the best overseas players Warwickshire have ever had. We're lucky to have him," Bell said.

Patel has taken more than 50 wickets in each of the last five first-class county seasons and is the leading wicket-taker in Division One of the county championship this year.

Bell's last appearance for the Black Caps was a test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2013. He continues to play for Wellington in the New Zealand summers

