Plunket Shield turns pink

Pink ball to grace NZ first-class cricket in March as trial for day-night test

JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT Seventeen years after it opened, Wellington's Westpac Stadium will become a first-class cricket venue for a floodlit pink ball game in March.

Wellington's Westpac Stadium will become New Zealand's newest first-class cricket venue in March, as the Plunket Shield turns to floodlit pink ball matches.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the four-day Plunket Shield and 50-over competition schedules for 2016-17 on Tuesday, highlighted by a first-class day-night round.

Wellington's stadium - which hasn't hosted a first-class match on the drop-in pitch since it opened in 2000 - Auckland's Eden Park and Hamilton's Seddon Park will switch on their lights and unwrap the pink ball for the first time in New Zealand's domestic competition, from March 6-9.

Wellington will host Otago, defending champions Auckland will host Canterbury and Northern Districts will host Central Districts in the seventh round matches designed to test run pink ball cricket with a view to Eden Park hosting the country's first day-night test on the drop-in against England in March 2018.

READ MORE:

* Pink ball cricket coming to Wellington

* South Africa maintain control

* Steyn: Wagner lacked courage



That match hasn't yet been rubber stamped as a day-nighter and this Plunket Shield round will be important for that.

Players will provide feedback on the biggest drawback of the pink ball: how difficult it is for batsmen and fielders to see when the floodlights take effect. Other factors like the ball's durability and how it's affected by evening dew will be closely watched.

The Black Caps played in the first day-night cricket test against Australia on the Adelaide drop-in pitch last November but the concept has hit a few speed bumps in New Zealand.

A proposed full round of pink ball Plunket Shield matches last summer was scrapped due to the light quality at Napier's McLean Park, and NZC abandoned plans to push for one of three tests against South Africa to be a day-nighter this coming March.

Seddon Park has hosted two pink ball trials under lights - a Black Caps open wicket practice last October and a Fergus Hickey Rosebowl minor association match in March - but there is understood to be concern that the ground's lights aren't strong enough for a test match.

The Plunket Shield will start on October 22 with Central hosting Otago in Nelson, Canterbury hosting Northern at Hagley Oval and Wellington taking their home game against Auckland to Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval with its better early season climate.

Teams will play the first five Plunket Shield rounds till November 25 before the Twenty20 competition kicks into gear later than last season when it was marred by poor weather and low crowds.

The T20 schedule will be announced this week, and will fit into the early December to mid-January window before the 50-over competition runs from January 15 till February 18.

The remaining five Plunket Shield rounds will be played from February 25 till April 1.

- Stuff