Black Caps implode

Black Caps in disarray after Steyn claims openers

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Dale Steyn claimed two wickets in the first over of New Zealand's second innings as South Africa head for victory in the second test at Centurion.

Dale Steyn has removed the faintly beating heart of New Zealand's top order with ruthless efficiency as South Africa accelerated to an emphatic series-deciding victory at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Proteas senior strike weapon removed both Black Caps openers - for golden ducks - in the first over of New Zealand's quest for a record run chase of 400 at the venue, and then removed a rueful Ross Taylor after he was beaten by the pitch, rather than pace or guile.

Vernon Philander, who also has an imposing record against the Black Caps then snared the key wicket of captain Kane Williamson, who batted through the pain barrier with a finger injury until he was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Black Caps captain Kane Williamson batting through the pain barrier with a finger injury before joining New Zealand's casualties on a grim morning against South Africa at Centurion.

Williamson's demise for five to the first ball of the fourth over left New Zealand languishing at a hopeless 7-4 - a new all-time low in a Black Caps test innings after four dismissals - so ambitious plans to win or draw the second and final test have been scaled back to eclipsing the 45 they made at Cape Town on their previous tour to the Republic in 2013.

New Zealand started their quest to achieve the highest successful run chase at the venue disastrously when Tom Latham played on Steyn's first pinpoint delivery - the left hander stood mortified as the ball cannoned off a glove onto the stumps.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Tim Southee celebrates trapping JP Duminy lbw during his double-wicket maiden on day three of the second test at Centurion.

Guptill, who is perpetually under scrutiny to retain his place in the test side, then sparred his first ball to Hashim Amla at slip - meaning Steyn is the first bowler to dismiss both openers first ball since Bob Willis removed Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar and Mohsin Khan at Leeds in 1982.

Taylor, who ran himself out in the first innings, was absolved from blame a second time as he retreated for a five-ball duck - he couldn't help but smile after a Steyn delivery struck a crack, kept low and had him plumb lbw.

At lunch the Black Caps were 18-4 with Henry Nicholls [7] and BJ Watling [5] tasked with adding a modicum of respect to a task that records suggested was always going to be beyond New Zealand once South Africa declared at 132-7 midway through the morning session.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Aggressive wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock watches his dismissal after he fended a Doug Bracewell bouncer to Kane Williamson after making a rapid half century.

Although the Black Caps had ample time to achieve their first test win in South Africa since 1994, the venue's background indicated the Proteas were always in a position of strength at the ground where they have an impressive success rate.

The highest successful run chase at SuperSport Park is England's 251-8 in 1999-2000, far in excess of what the Black Caps were set with more than five sessions remaining.

Brian Lara's West Indies completed the biggest fourth innings run chase in history when making 418-7 against Australia at Antigua in 2003.

Resuming on 105-6 after New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack finally provided the Black Caps with a dominant session late on day three, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander carried the score sedately to 129 before the latter lost his off stump on 14 when leaving a Tim Southee cutter.

Bavuma was unbeaten on 40 from 113 when Faf du Plessis declared at 132-7.

Southee ended with the leading figures of 3-46 from 16 overs.

Although their top order failed on day three, with the exception of makeshift opener Quinton de Kock, South Africa already had the security of a 267-run first innings lead after they dismissed the Black Caps for 214.

Ominously New Zealand had also lost their two previous tests at Centurion by 128 runs and an innings and 59 runs in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

South Africa have won 16 of the 21 tests staged at Centurion since 1995, dropping only two, a ratio that is not about to diminish given Steyn has 3-9 from four overs; Philander 1-8 from three.

