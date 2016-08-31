Black Caps implode

Dale Steyn spearheads South Africa to series win over Black Caps

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Dale Steyn claimed two wickets in the first over of New Zealand's second innings to set up South Africa's victory in the second test at Centurion.

A quick kill turned into an agonising death for the Black Caps as South Africa's ruthless attack toyed with them before claiming a deserved series win at Centurion.

SuperSport Park on the highveld was again a happy hunting ground for the Proteas, and especially senior strike weapon Dale Steyn, as New Zealand's attempt to complete a record run-chase was rapidly downgraded to avoiding abject humiliation before they lost the second and final test by 204 runs with a day to spare.

Any faint hopes of creating history at a ground where South Africa had won 16 of its 21 previous tests were dashed six balls into New Zealand's quest for 400.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Henry Nicholls provided a rare positive for the Black Caps with a composed career-best 76 in an otherwise disappointing batting effort.

Steyn, who collected 10 Black Cap scalps when the rivals originally played here in 2006, had the luckless Tom Latham transfixed after his first delivery cannoned onto the stumps via a glove.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Black Caps captain Kane Williamson batting through the pain barrier with a finger injury before joining New Zealand's casualties on a grim morning against South Africa at Centurion.

A continuation of Martin Guptill's underwhelming output against top-tier nations then contributed to a rare bowling achievement in test history when he sparred to Hashim Amla at slip.

His departure for a golden duck meant Steyn removed both openers to the first delivery they faced for the first time since Bob Willis dismissed Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar and Mohsin Khan at Headingley in 1982.

Steyn's double breakthrough consigned New Zealand's premier strokemakers to mount a recovery but Ross Taylor and wounded captain Kane Williamson soon contributed to another unwanted Black Caps' achievement.

LEE WARREN/GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill's unconvincing run against top-tier test opposition has continued in the two-test series in South Africa.

Taylor, who ran himself out in the first innings, was at least absolved from blame a second time as he retreated for a five-ball duck, smiling ruefully after Steyn picked out a crack and trapped him lbw after the delivery skidded on.

Even Steyn was reluctant to celebrate, though the wicket was significant as he joined Wasim Akram - briefly - as 11th equal on the list of most successful test bowlers.

Williamson, who needed treatment on a finger after being struck by Vernon Philander, soon succumbed to the same bowler on five when caught behind to set a new all-time low at 7-4 - New Zealand's worst score for the loss of four batsmen in 412 tests since their debut in 1930.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Tom Latham triggered New Zealand's slide when he played on the first ball of the Black Caps second innings by Dale Steyn.

Inside four overs New Zealand's plan to replace England's 251-8 as the highest successful run chase at Centurion was changed to simply eclipsing the embarrassing 45 they made in Cape Town on their previous test tour in 2013.

Fortunately Henry Nicholls, who capped a dogged display with a career-best 76, and BJ Watling added 68 for the fifth wicket before offspinner Dane Piedt had the wicketkeeper lbw for 32 from 87 balls.

Nicholls, who had tapered off since making an encouraging 59 on debut against Australia at the Basin Reserve in February, brought up his second test fifty from 104 balls to complement his 36 in New Zealand's mediocre response to the Proteas 481-8 declared.

Entrusted with the No 5 berth vacated by Brendon McCullum, Nicholls eased doubts about his suitability for the test arena by twice responding to adversity with mature application.

Nicholls even handled Steyn relatively comfortably during a disciplined nine-over opening spell where he was occasionally unplayable while taking 3-12.

Steyn returned from a well-earned rest to uproot Mitchell Santner's middle stump to improve to 10th on the table of bowling luminaries and then Philander's luck changed after he had Watling dropped, when Doug Bracewell's belligerent 30 ended with an upheld lbw appeal.

Tim Southee then produced another infuriating 15-ball cameo worth 14 before he played extravagantly and over the top of a Kagiso Rabada yorker while Nicholls' hopes of making a hundred ended when Steyn's heir apparent continued to win his battle with Neil Wagner.

Fittingly, Steyn had the final say - and wicket - when Nicholls was caught in the deep with the score on 195 to end a bold 140-ball stay that featured a dozen boundaries.

Steyn finished with 5-33 from 16.2 overs, the 26th five-wicket haul of his career.

South Africa had the luxury of a 267-run advantage at the midway point and although Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma were the only batsmen to thrive with 50 and an unbeaten 40 respectively, Faf du Plessis clearly had more than enough runs when he declared at 132-7 an hour into the morning session.

The Proteas victory capped a successful first series as test captain for du Plessis and saw the team improve a place to sixth on the ICC rankings, one place behind the Black Caps.

Du Plessis replaced the injured AB de Villiers, who presided over a 2-1 home loss to England after Amla was in charge of a 3-0 loss in India.

Williamson, meanwhile, had to contemplate his first series loss as captain following a straightforward clean sweep in Zimbabwe.

He admitted regretting his decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

"If you could save the team that batted first was going to get 450, yes I would have [batted]," he said.



"The pitch was soft and it was very green …. I certainly didn't expect it to break up as much as it did from that second day onwards.

"It was a tough one. Credit to South Africa, the first innings of this match was probably the deciding factor in who won and they outplayed us.



"That first innings certainly put us on the back foot and the class of their bowling attack certainly showed."

