England plunder world record total in third ODI against Pakistan

PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS England's Alex Hales flayed four sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to surpass Robin Smith's 167 not out against Australia in Birmingham in 1993.

England piled up a world record one-day international total of 444-3 against Pakistan after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler ran riot at a sun-kissed Trent Bridge on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ Time).

Buttler struck the last ball of the innings for four to take Eoin Morgan's men past Sri Lanka's 443-9 against Netherlands in July 2006.

Hales plundered 171, the highest individual limited-overs score by an England batsman, before Buttler reached his fifty off 22 deliveries, also an England record.

PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS Alex Hales celebrates his century during his innings of 171, a new England ODI record, as the hosts put up 444-3 at Trent Bridge.

The hosts passed their previous highest total of 408-9, made against New Zealand last year, while captain Morgan got to his half-century off 24 deliveries as he and Buttler shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 161.

Caught off a no-ball on 72 and dropped on 114, the 27-year-old right-hander passed Smith's score by pulling Hasan Ali to the mid-wicket boundary.

The bowler trapped him lbw with the next delivery to end a second-wicket stand of 248 with Joe Root, who fell soon after for 85, but the pain was far from over for the Pakistan bowlers.

Buttler hammered six sixes and three fours to get to his half-century and finished 90 not out off 51 balls while Morgan ended unbeaten on 57.

Hales and Root's partnership was also England's third-highest in one-day internationals.

HIGHEST ODI TOTALS

444-3 England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016

443-9 Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

439-2 South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

438-4 South Africa vs. India, Mumbai, 2015

438-9 South Africa vs. Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

434-4 Australia vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

418-5 South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2006

418-5 India vs. West Indies, Indore, 2011

417-6 Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

414-7 India vs. Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009

- Reuters