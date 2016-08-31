England plunder world record total in third ODI against Pakistan

PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

England's Alex Hales flayed four sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to surpass Robin Smith's 167 not out against Australia in Birmingham in 1993.

England piled up a world record one-day international total of 444-3 against Pakistan after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler ran riot at a sun-kissed Trent Bridge on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ Time).

Buttler struck the last ball of the innings for four to take Eoin Morgan's men past Sri Lanka's 443-9 against Netherlands in July 2006.

Hales plundered 171, the highest individual limited-overs score by an England batsman, before Buttler reached his fifty off 22 deliveries, also an England record.

Alex Hales celebrates his century during his innings of 171, a new England ODI record, as the hosts put up 444-3 at ...
PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

Alex Hales celebrates his century during his innings of 171, a new England ODI record, as the hosts put up 444-3 at Trent Bridge.

The hosts passed their previous highest total of 408-9, made against New Zealand last year, while captain Morgan got to his half-century off 24 deliveries as he and Buttler shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 161.

READ MORE: Root leads England to easy win in second ODI

 

Hales flayed four sixes and 22 fours in his 122-ball knock to surpass Robin Smith's 167 not out against Australia in Birmingham in 1993.

Caught off a no-ball on 72 and dropped on 114, the 27-year-old right-hander passed Smith's score by pulling Hasan Ali to the mid-wicket boundary.

The bowler trapped him lbw with the next delivery to end a second-wicket stand of 248 with Joe Root, who fell soon after for 85, but the pain was far from over for the Pakistan bowlers.

Buttler hammered six sixes and three fours to get to his half-century and finished 90 not out off 51 balls while Morgan ended unbeaten on 57.

Hales and Root's partnership was also England's third-highest in one-day internationals.

HIGHEST ODI TOTALS

444-3 England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016
443-9 Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006
439-2 South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
438-4 South Africa vs. India, Mumbai, 2015
438-9 South Africa vs. Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
434-4 Australia vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
418-5 South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2006
418-5 India vs. West Indies, Indore, 2011
417-6 Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015
414-7 India vs. Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009

 - Reuters

