Hesson stands by skipper

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson defends decision to bowl first after heavy defeat to South Africa

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has stood by his skipper.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has stood by his captain's decision to bowl first in the series deciding loss to South Africa in Centurion.

Kane Williamson called correctly at the coin toss on Saturday night (NZ time) and sent the Proteas into bat, only for the home side to blast 481 in the first innings and set up a convincing 204-run win inside four days.

The spotlight has been squarely on Williamson since his decision, but Hesson was quick to defend his skipper when asked about it post match.

BACKPAGEPIX/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand slumped to an embarrassing defeat in Pretoria.

"I think both sides said they were going to bowl," Hesson said.

"I think it was a bit of an obvious choice to bowl, given the amount of grass and the softness of the surface.

GALLO IMAGES Black Caps coach Mike Hesson says the decision to bowl first was an "obvious choice".

"I thought first session with the ball, even though we were able to create a lot of uncertainty, we obviously weren't able to take wickets."

With SuperSport Park having never previously staged a test before November, there was little knowledge of how the pitch would perform in winter conditions.

Williamson also defended his decision to send the South Africans in, but did admit "it was a very good toss to lose".

"To lose is never nice, particularly by 200 hundred runs but I still think it is a fine line," Williamson said.

"Naturally when they're 130 without loss it crosses your mind. But a lot of the information we got, although there wasn't much at this time of the year, the wicket was soft, the wicket was green.

"There was enough in the wicket, I believe, to have restricted them to a below-par total but credit does go to the way they applied themselves with the bat. History shows that wickets fall in clumps and we weren't able to do that."

Williamson's comments were somewhat reinforced by his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis, who praised his side for coming through a difficult opening day to set up the result.

"To get to 400-plus, there was a lot happening on that wicket, especially on day one," said du Plessis, who led from the front with an unbeaten century in the first innings.

"We had some great combinations of batting, there was intensity and aggression and also survival and just trying to make sure we got through the first day."

Williamson admitted his bowlers were too short on the first day, although he did have some criticism of the pitch after watching it deteriorate early in the match.

"It was probably from day two where that started to happen and that is something you don't see very often.

"It makes the toss, not that anyone knew at the time, quite important."

Hesson described the surface as "tough" but admitted his top-order was exposed against a quality pace attack, led by speedster Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

"You can generally cope with either seam movement or a little bit of up and down, but when you are challenged by both, it's a true test."

Much of the blame for the defeat, though, must lay at the feet of the batsmen after two disappointing efforts.

Once again they failed to cope with Steyn and Philander, the former the chief destroyer on day four with 5-33.

Williamson himself was in the wars after being struck on the finger by Philander, although he and Hesson both played down the injury after the match.The Black Caps will now look to apply those lessons in India, where they play three tests and five one-dayers from September 22.

