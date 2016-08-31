Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson defends decision to bowl first after heavy defeat to South Africa

GALLO IMAGES South Africa's Vernon Philander celebrates the wicket of Black Caps captain Kane Williamson on day four in Centurion.

Kane Williamson wasn't so much ruing his decision to bowl first as much as his side's performance in the field during the first innings as the Black Caps succumbed to a heavy defeat in the series-deciding test against South Africa.

The Proteas secured a 204-run victory with a day to spare in Centurion after the tourists folded for 195 in the second innings, Henry Nicholls the only batsman to offer any major resistance with 76.

The spotlight was squarely on Williamson's decision to bowl first in the post-match press conference as South Africa went on to make 481 in the first innings, which the Black Caps were never able to recover from.

With little history of how the pitch would perform in the early-season conditions, the Kiwi skipper admitted "it was a very good toss to lose".

However, he defended his decision to send them in.

"To lose is never nice, particularly by 200 hundred runs but I still think it is a fine line," Williamson said.

"Naturally when they're 130 without loss it crosses your mind. But a lot of the information we got, although there wasn't much at this time of the year, the wicket was soft, the wicket was green.

"There was enough in the wicket, I believe, to have restricted them to a below-par total but credit does go to the way they applied themselves with the bat. History shows that wickets fall in clumps and we weren't able to do that."

Williamson believed his bowlers were too short on the first day but praised the South African batsmen for laying the foundation for the result.

Although, he did have some criticism of the pitch after watching it deteriorate early in the match.

"It was probably from day two where that started to happen and that is something you don't see very often.

"It makes the toss, not that anyone knew at the time, quite important."

Much of the blame for the defeat, though, must lay at the feet of the batsmen after two disappointing efforts.

Once again they failed to cope with the Proteas' dual pace threat of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, the former the chief destroyer on day four with 5-33.

Williamson himself was in the wars after being struck on the finger by Philander, although he played down the injury in the post-match press conference.

Their job wasn't made any easier in the first innings when opener Tom Latham received a shocking decision from third umpire Richard Illingworth to give him out caught behind despite the ball appearing to brush his trouser pocket.

But Williamson wasn't using that as an excuse.

"It's nice if things go your way a little bit, but it's the way it goes," he added.

"At the end of the day the better team won. It would be great to play another game or another two because the guys have learned so much out of this series."

The Black Caps will now look to apply those lessons in India, where they play three tests and and five one-dayers from September 22.

- Stuff