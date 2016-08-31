Black Caps hit new low

Black Caps batsmen hit new low in crushing defeat to South Africa

The Black Caps entered the second test against Proteas hoping to win a series against South Africa for the very first time.

Instead, they created history of a different type in crashing to a 204-run loss at Centurion.

Kane Williamson's side were already destined for defeat when South Africa set them a record run-chase of 400 early on day four.

But few would have expected it to turn out this bad.

In being reduced to an embarrassing 7-4 after just 19 balls, New Zealand recorded it's worst score for the loss of four batsmen since their debut in 1930.

The top order was no match for Proteas pace ace Dale Steyn, who took three of the four scalps and finished with figures of 5-33.

Steyn bowled out Tom Latham on the very first ball and by the end of the first over had Martin Guptill headed back to the pavilion for a golden duck, making the South African strike weapon the first bowler since England's Bob Willis in 1982 to dismiss both openers with the very first deliveries they faced.

Ross Taylor didn't last much longer, although his departure for a five-ball duck could be considered slightly unlucky after Steyn picked out a crack and trapped him lbw after the ball skidded on.

The unwanted achievement was secured when Williamson, who had been softened up after being struck on the finger by Vernon Philander, succumbed to the same bowler for five when caught behind.

At that rate, fears of the embarrassing 45 they made in Cape Town three years ago - or even the all-time lowest total of 26 New Zealand set against England in 1955 - would have entered the Kiwis' minds.

Fortunately, Henry Nicholls, who capped a dogged display with a career-best 76, and BJ Watling added 68 for the fifth wicket to stave off further embarrassment before the Black Caps were eventually dismissed for 195.

The defeat continued New Zealand's woeful record against South Africa, having lost the last five series against the Proteas.

It continued a run of 13 unbeaten tests for the hosts against the Black Caps, equalling their longest streak against any opposition (England between 1929-38).

And it should come as little surprise that Steyn was the chief destroyer.

With his 26th five-wicket bag, the 33-year-old took his tally against New Zealand to 68 wickets at an average of 16.04 and has now made 56 dismissals at Centurion at 17.12.

Philander also enjoys coming up against the Black Caps, with 32 wickets at 15.53 in just six matches.

