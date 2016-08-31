Simon Doull has a crack at Tim Southee's batting, Black Caps attack

Simon Doull has come off the long run to bounce Tim Southee.

The former New Zealand international fast bowler turned commentator illustrated what many frustrated Kiwi cricket watchers no doubt thought during the second test against South Africa - perhaps even since Southee's swashbuckling unbeaten 77 against England on debut eight years ago.

As Southee sat padded up to bat at No 9 as the Black Caps tumbled towards a 204-run defeat at Centurion on Tuesday, Doull rearranged the order by arguing New Zealand's opening bowler should bat last.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Swing and a miss: Tim Southee is troubled by a short ball during the second test against South Africa at Centurion.

Tired of witnessing the 27-year-old look seemingly intent on throwing his wicket away in the search for quick runs, television commentator Doull used a marker to promote Neil Wagner and Trent Boult ahead of Southee.

And then, to prove his point, Southee produced a 15-ball cameo worth 14, hitting consecutive boundaries off Kagiso Rabada before his free-wheeling technique was unable to keep out a yorker.

SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS Tim Southee is yorked by Kagiso Rabada after taking consecutive boundaries off the South African pace bowler before the Proteas won the series-deciding second test by 204 runs at Centurion.

Southee was never in a position to save the test, or drag it into day five, but with greater dedication he might have aided Henry Nicholls get closer to a maiden century.

Instead, he went down swinging again, a trait that has been a hallmark of his batting since his half century on debut - in a losing cause - in Napier in 2008.

Southee averages 16.63 in 52 tests and has three half centuries - arguably a reasonable return for a tailender - but his strike rate of 87.92 continues to irritate Black Caps fans.

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Former Black Caps turned commentator Simon Doull pulls no punches about Tim Southee's batting and the decline of New Zealand's new ball test attack.

"Southee's batting is a disgrace. Imagine if his team-mates were that cavalier about fielding of his bowling. He is a senior player, so bat like a grown up and try to take the game into day five," said Larry Brown on the Cricinfo commentary shortly before Southee was bowled.

Doull's revised batting order was seen in the Black Caps dressing room at SuperSport Park and prompted some smiles, though on a serious note the right-armer, who played 32 tests between 1992 and 2000, also raised concerns about New Zealand's new ball attack.

Southee and Boult were unable to justify Kane Williamson's debatable decision to bowl first at Centurion as the Proteas racked up 481-8 declared after openers Stephen Cook and Quinton de Kock posted 133.

RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX Tim Southee took 3-46 in South Africa's second innings at Centurion, his best return from six tests in 2016.

The pair took 1-221 from a combined 70.4 overs in that marathon innings to underscore their lack of potency over the last two years.

"Southee and Trent Boult have struggled a little bit. They were the keys to get New Zealand to take no 3 spot 4 spot in the world. They were the keys to New Zealand winning test matches consistently," Doull said on SuperSport when summing up the Black Caps defeat.

"Yes you throw in Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor at different times and Tom Latham. But the issue was they were taking wickets and taking them consistently."

Southee claimed 33 wickets in nine tests in 2014 at 26.03; after six tests this year and with a trip to spin-friendly India on the horizon the swing bowler has 14 scalps at 46.14.

"Tim Southee is his last 15 tests matches is averaging 42-43 with the ball. He's struggling, he's not picking up the wickets he was 18 months ago.

"Trent Boult isn't quite as bad but it's a similar situation. If they're not knocking the top off the batting order then New Zealand are struggling," said Doull, who blamed the end of the Shane Bond's stint as bowling coach for the deterioration.

"Exactly the time Shane Bond left this New Zealand set-up as bowling coach, the slide starts.

"Shane Bond is meticulous, he is such a hard worker, he's diligent with everything he does as far as being a bowling coach is concerned.

"He scouts opposition, he makes the bowlers work hard, he puts them under pressure. He's the sort of bowling coach these guys needed."

Bond started his tenure in October 2012 and quit after last year's World Cup. He was initially replaced by former England international Dimitri Mascarenha. Australian Shane Jurgensen currently occupies the role.

