GETTY IMAGES AB de Villiers was reduced to tears on the field following the loss.

A.B. de Villiers has revealed South Africa's Cricket World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand was his "greatest disappointment".

In a new book, entitled, A.B: The Autobiography, the Proteas batsman talks about the semifinal in Auckland, and more specifically the perplexing decision to bench Kyle Abbott in favour of fit again Vernon Philander.

He believes "other considerations" may have been made in selecting Philander, Cricinfo reported.

GETTY IMAGES Things didn't go AB de Villiers way in the semifinal.

Abbott had starred as South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in Sydney, winning their first ever knockout match at the Cricket World Cup.

But at 5.30pm on the day before the New Zealand semifinal, de Villiers said he got a call saying Philander had been passed fit, and would come into the team for Abbott.

GETTY IMAGES AB de Villiers batting in the World Cup semifinal.

The 32-year-old said he knew that an injured player would come back into the side if passed fit, but the team had expected to remain unchanged after their quarterfinal victory.

He also said Philander was expected to do well in New Zealand conditions, given his ability to move the ball off sticky surfaces.

"We had been assured that Cricket South Africa was the only national governing body in the country that had declined to set a target for the number of players of colour to be included in the national team but there was a delicate balance to be struck and it was generally understood that, as they chose the side, the national selectors would be conscious of providing opportunities for at least four players of colour," de Villiers said.

"So what had happened? Had Vernon, who was officially classified as coloured, been selected ahead of Kyle, who was officially white, to ensure there were four players of colour in the semi-final? Or had the decision been made for purely cricketing reasons?"

De Villiers went on to write about the semifinal itself, saying South Africa failed to take "five clear opportunities... three possible run outs and two catches".

"We didn't lose because of the decision to replace Kyle with Vernon."

- Stuff