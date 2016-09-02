Changes for T20 league

New Zealand Cricket revamps schedule for national Twenty20 competition

JOEL FORD/GETTY IMAGES Defending champions Auckland open their national Twenty20 campaign against Otago.

New Zealand Cricket will be hoping the revamped schedule for the national Twenty20 competition will result in increased crowd figures after shifting the league to the more fan-friendly December-January window.

In announcing the draw on Friday for the upcoming season, the national body revealed several changes to the competition's structure including moving the competition into the holiday period, a push towards family-oriented times and venues and the scrapping of the neutral finals venue.

The competition takes place between December 4-January 7, will be played in predominantly afternoon timeslots and will be staged in some of the country's holiday spots, including Central Otago, Nelson, and Mt Maunganui.

Last year's competition began in early November and concluded on December 13.

READ MORE:

* NZ loss 'greatest disappointment' - de Villiers

* Rutherford new ND selection boss

* New competition for ND women's cricketers

The finals will be played at the home venue of the highest-placed team, rather than at grounds confirmed at the outset of the competition after last season's finale was marred by poor weather and small crowds.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White says the changes were aimed at capitalising on the summer holiday season.

"There has always been a 'happy days' element to this time of the year and we think it's perfect for attracting New Zealanders of all demographics – mums, dads, teen and tweens ," White said.

"The twenty-over format is all about entertainment and having fun, and we have unashamedly built the competition around that."

The opening round of matches sees defending champions Auckland host Otago, Central Districts take on Canterbury in New Plymouth and Wellington travelling to Hamilton to face Northern Districts.

- Stuff