From bad boy to Aussie squad

Australia name three fast-bowling debutants for one-day tour of South Africa

Morne de Klerk Daniel Worrall is one of three new fast bowlers in Australia's ODI squad.

Once sanctioned for etching a lewd image onto a pitch, Daniel Worrall has again made an impression.

The Melbourne-born paceman is one of three fast-bowling debutants named for Australia's one-day tour of South Africa this month.

The squad announced on Monday includes Worrall, South Australian teammate Joe Mennie, and Victoria's Chris Tremain.

The trio join fellow quicks Scott Boland and John Hastings to form an inexperienced pace combination in the 15-man squad for the tour.

The opportunities arose after Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were both given rests ahead of a busy summer.

Having himself been rested from the 4-1 series win over Sri Lanka, captain Steve Smith is recalled to the squad, as is Mitch Marsh who was given a spell after the test series that preceded the Sri Lankan one-dayers. Usman Khawaja, Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon lose their places from the squad that won in Sri Lanka. Glenn Maxwell has again been overlooked.

Mennie, Worrall and Tremain's chances have also come as a result of longstanding injuries to James Pattinson and Pat Cummins, as well as the recent setback suffered by West Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, who suffered a stress issue in his back.

Worrall, 25, made headlines two years ago after he was suspended for engraving the shape of a penis and testicles into the Toorak Park pitch during a second XI match.

But he has subsequently risen up Australia's fast-bowling ranks, placing second for wickets in the Sheffield Shield last summer and playing for Australia A in their ongoing winter series, a campaign in which Tremain starred with the white ball.

National selection panel chairman Rod Marsh praised the three new faces in the side. "Chris, Joe and Daniel all had terrific summers last year and have also impressed us during the recent Australia A series with consistent performances," Marsh said.

"They are young players with a bright future who thoroughly deserve their selection and we look forward to seeing them work with John Hastings and Scott Boland, who have both performed well for Australia since returning from injury."

Australia play an ODI against Ireland in Benoni on September 27 before a five-match series against South Africa starting on September 30.

Squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), George Bailey, Scott Boland, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

- SMH