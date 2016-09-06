T20 windows 'not serving the game'

Open T20 windows, say cricketers, as new survey shows players' changing attitudes

Graham Morris New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is closing in on former mentor Martin Crowe's Black Caps test aggregate of 5444 runs.

More than half of international cricketers might choose the freedom to play T20 club cricket over a Test contract, a survey indicates.

Nearly three-quarters would like to see windows created in the calendar for T20 leagues like the IPL and the BBL so they would not have to choose.

Three-quarters also support a divisional structure for Test cricket, sharpening competition and reducing the number of meaningless matches.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES International cricketers' attitudes towards test contracts are changing.

The survey was conducted by the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations, umbrella body to players guilds across the world. FICA says the results show that cricket needs to change in step with the times.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps selectors backing Guptill

* Australia cruise to victory over Sri Lanka

* Shane Watson could boost Aussie T20

"It is clear that there is a groundswell of opinion around the world that the current structure of international cricket is not serving the game globally, and that the status quo is not good enough for the long-term future success of cricket," said Tony Irish, FICA executive chairman.

"The entire cricket economy, including all professional players – both international and domestic – is highly dependent on international cricket. To ensure its survival, the game needs to evolve.

"It has many strengths and its rich history must be protected, but it is time to significantly move the game forward. That is not an easy task, but thinking globally, and not based on regional or country interests, is a good place to start."

Irish said the ICC's focus had been almost exclusively on the decline in Test cricket. FICA says it should be on finding a workable balance.

"We know from our player surveys that they are facing a conflict between international cricket and domestic T20 cricket leagues," Irish said.

"This is a fundamental issue that we want any future structure of the game to address. Our concern is that if nothing is done, international cricket may very soon lose more and more of its best players to free agency and the T20 leagues. It is time for global, collective thinking."

FICA's survey took in nearly 200 professional cricketers, including 111 internationals.

It found that 52 per cent would consider opting for T20 free agency over a national contract, 70 per cent wanted windows dedicated to T20, 75 per cent believed closing the pay gap between the lucrative T20 leagues and international cricket is paramount, and 72 per cent were in favour of Test cricket played in divisions, each with a play-off.

FICA says South African AB de Villiers, the world's best cricketer across all formats, supported reform, for Test cricket's sake.

"We have already raised our intensity and urgency just knowing that a Test league might happen," he said. "There is nothing like the pressure and adrenaline that comes with knowing you need to win matches. It's time for all international matches to have more meaning."

- Sydney Morning Herald