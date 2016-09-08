DJ Cameron dies

Don 'DJ' Cameron, New Zealand sports writer, has died

GRAHAME COX/FAIRFAX NZ DJ Cameron was a much-loved cricket and rugby writer.

Sports writer Don 'DJ' Cameron has died.

Cameron was a well respected sports journalist and was one of New Zealand's leading cricket and rugby writers of the 20th century.

He worked for the New Zealand Herald for over 40 years and wrote a number of books on sport.

RIP DJ Cameron. One of the best NZ cricket writers pic.twitter.com/uNmNOdCZzy — Sports Freak (@Sportsfreakconz) September 7, 2016

Cameron died in Auckland, aged 83, after a short illness.

