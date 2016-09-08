Two-tier test system off table

ICC backs out of two-tier test system proposal after chief executives' meeting

Plans for a two-tier structure in test cricket have been taken off the table by the sport's global governing body.

Although up to six full member nations were reportedly in favour of the proposal, it was withdrawn by the International Cricket Council following a special meeting of its chief executives' committee in Dubai on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

A chief executive who attended the meeting told ESPNcricinfo the respective boards of New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies were supportive of the plans.

However, the BCCI (India), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe did not give their backing and, while there was no vote taken, the eventual consensus was to remove the proposal "off the table" at this time.

The plans included seven teams in a top tier and five in a bottom tier, with each team playing the others in their division home or away over a two year period. There would then be relegation for the bottom team in the top tier and promotion for the top side in the bottom tier.

In July, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White expressed their strong support of the two-tier proposal.

"There's already lot of interest in New Zealand in test cricket, but if we had a competition with promotion and relegation and a winner at the end, it would really increase interest, no doubt about that," White told ESPNcricinfo.

"Everyone agrees we need context, we need something that's aspirational."

White's backing of the idea came despite the Black Caps being the world's seventh-ranked test side and potentially in line to be relegated.

"We support meritocracy. If you're good enough, you're good enough - if you're not good enough you shouldn't be there.

"It's incumbent upon us to make sure we are good enough."

Results of the annual survey by global players representative body FICA were released on Tuesday, with 72 per cent of the players surveyed supporting the two-tier proposal.

In a release, FICA executive chairman Tony Irish said they would wait on full details of the ICC meeting, but felt it would be disappointing if the concept was pushed back so early in the process.

"We look forward to confirmation of plans regarding the future of all three international formats, and continue to urge the ICC to explore all options in relation to a new structure for international cricket.

"We also look forward to that structure working alongside, and not competing with domestic T20 leagues.

"We remain concerned about the rising trend towards free agency in the current system, and the impact it will have on the global game.

"The growth, success and expansion of domestic T20 leagues is good for the game and for players, but bilateral international cricket is not moving with the times and is increasingly becoming an unattractive product."

A proposal to restart the World Test Championship also found a significant amount of opposition, but members were open to a proposal for a Test Championship playoff between the two top ranked teams.

The chief executives will deliberate with their boards on that idea before any further decisions were made.

In a statement following the two-day workshop, ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said "significant progress" had been made.

"Encouragingly there is an appetite from the ten Full Members for more context around all three formats of the game and we have consensus on a range of areas.

"There are some complexities, not least because of scheduling and existing structures, but we envisage the changes being implemented for 2019.

"Members will now revert to their boards to share the details of the proposed revised structures and principles. Work will continue to develop a clear structure and position for each format over the coming months as the ICC collectively focuses on improving bilateral cricket for fans and players in the long run."

