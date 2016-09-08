Black Caps seamer Mitchell McClenaghan ruled out of India ODIs with injury

GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES Auckland Aces quick Mitchell McClenaghan has not played an ODI since the end of January this year.

Black Caps left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan has been ruled out of next month's ODI series in India with injury.

Confirmed by a New Zealand Cricket spokesman on Thursday, the news is a second blow to the team's seam attack after it was revealed on Tuesday speed merchant Adam Milne was also set to miss the five-match series starting in Dharamsala on October 16.

The nature of McClenaghan's injury was not confirmed, but the NZC spokesman said 30-year-old fiery Auckland Aces quick was making a steady recovery.

McClenaghan, who has taken 82 ODI wickets in 48 matches, played for the Black Caps at the World T20 in India in March, but has not played a one-day international since taking a nasty blow to the eye while batting against Pakistan in Wellington on January 25.

- Stuff