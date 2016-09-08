Black Caps seamer Mitchell McClenaghan ruled out of India ODIs with injury

Auckland Aces quick Mitchell McClenaghan has not played an ODI since the end of January this year.
GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES

Auckland Aces quick Mitchell McClenaghan has not played an ODI since the end of January this year.

Black Caps left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan has been ruled out of next month's ODI series in India with injury.

Confirmed by a New Zealand Cricket spokesman on Thursday, the news is a second blow to the team's seam attack after it was revealed on Tuesday speed merchant Adam Milne was also set to miss the five-match series starting in Dharamsala on October 16.

The nature of McClenaghan's injury was not confirmed, but the NZC spokesman said 30-year-old fiery Auckland Aces quick was making a steady recovery.

McClenaghan, who has taken 82 ODI wickets in 48 matches, played for the Black Caps at the World T20 in India in March, but has not played a one-day international since taking a nasty blow to the eye while batting against Pakistan in Wellington on January 25.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Chiefs scandal: Ten questions video

Live: Hansen - time to move on

McClenaghan ruled out of India

Kiwi player 'charged for egging'

NZ arrives at Rio ceremony video

Shields to openside for Lions

Walsh building to raise the roof video

Kiwi Hartley set to lead Lions

Lochte gets 10-month suspension

Golf Scoreboards

When was the NRL just about the footy?

70 records and counting

Wagner joins Paralympic team

All Blacks the kings of the jungle

Liberty Media buying Formula One

Ad Feedback
special offers