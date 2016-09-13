Carefree Jimmy Neesham ready to play natural game for Black Caps in India

Jimmy Neesham speaks to media after arriving in New Delhi.

Jimmy Neesham will aim to be care free when he makes a return to international cricket.

The 25-year-old is in the New Zealand squad for the three test series against India, beginning next week.

He hasn't played for the Black Caps since November 2015, with injury and form issues seeing him take spells out of the national camp.

GETTY IMAGES James Neesham is back with the New Zealand team in India.

Now that he is fit, Neesham wants to go back to what made him so impressive in his first forays into the international game.

"I'm basically looking to go back to how I played when I first came into international cricket," Neesham said.

"I think I was a bit more carefree, and a bit more, I suppose, laissez-faire, especially with batting.

"Once you start feeling the pressure of international cricket and wanting results and wanting runs, it can curb your game a little bit which I think is one of the traps I fell into.

"I'm just looking to go back to playing my natural game and it's a bit of a cliche, but hopefully runs and wickets will flow from there."

Neesham said his back is feeling fine after a good rehab stint.

"The main result for me is that I got through the whole [English] season uninjured and had no problems with the back at all.

"The aim now is to get the loading up again and make them good enough for test cricket.

"We did a lot of work on the rehab prior to the Australian series last year, and we were pretty comprehensive on that side of things.

"Over in Derby it was more about finding what works and what doesn't, and changing up, especially the gym programme, a little bit. Basically making cricket the number one priority."

Neesham is a player who gives coach Mike Hesson options.

The all rounder has been talked about as a potential opening bowler or opening batsman, although either role would appear unlikely on his return from the international wilderness.

Neesham said he is yet to talk to Hesson about his role in the team for the Indian tour.

