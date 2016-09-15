Rape-accused for Black Caps?

Scott Kuggeleijn available for Black Caps cricket selection despite rape charge

FAIRFAX NZ Rape-accused cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn could yet play for a national side this summer despite an upcoming trial.

Rape-accused cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn could yet play for a national side this summer.

Kuggeleijn is to stand trial in the Hamilton District Court on a charge of rape, but a date has not been confirmed.

It's possible the 24-year-old could play the majority of the 2016/17 season with Northern Districts association he is contracted to, and either the Black Caps or a New Zealand A side if selected.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Scott Kuggeleijn has been playing for a New Zealand Cricket Emerging Players side this week.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed the all-rounder, who has played three one-day matches this week for a NZC Emerging Players side against a New Zealand XI at Lincoln, is available for national selection.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps eye reverse swing

* Neesham ready to play natural game

* Mum's the word on BCs line-up

* Sharma retained for Black Caps series

* Heat on for Black Caps in India

* Ronchi in batting mix to battle spin

"NZC believes the court process is the appropriate forum for judging the charge laid against Scott Kuggeleijn," Richard Boock, New Zealand Cricket's manager, Public Affairs, said in a written statement.

"In this respect, it does not wish to comment on Scott's selection prospects, apart from confirming he has not been suspended."

Kuggeleijn has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which relates to an alleged incident from March last year.

His lawyer Philip Morgan QC and Crown prosecutor Jacinda Foster were earlier this month unable to agree on a trial date - with February proposed by the Crown but argued against by Morgan - and the case will come back to court on September 29.

A right-arm quick bowler and hard-hitting middle-lower order batsman, Kuggeleijn looms as a legitimate selection prospect, particularly for the longer form of the game after a standout Plunket Shield campaign last season.

He averaged 49.55 with the bat and was the third-most prolific wicket-taker with 38 scalps at 25.81.

A New Zealand A representative in 2014, Kuggeleijn has been playing alongside the likes of Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett, Ed Nuttall and Lockie​ Ferguson in the pace-bowling ranks this week at Lincoln.

Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne are two speedsters set to miss the Black Caps' five-game one-day away series against India next month.

Kuggeleijn's biggest impact has been in first-class cricket - he is a bowler who can hurry up opposing batsmen, possesses a sharp bouncer, and is a powerful striker of the ball with a good batting technique.

With Doug Bracewell failing to make an impact at test level of late, and the likes of Milne (when fit), McClenaghan and Ben Wheeler seen more as one-day options, there's a chance Kuggeleijn could come into consideration for the New Zealand side for the two home tests against Pakistan in November.

The all-rounder will likely have the opportunity to impress in three Shield matches with ND before the test team to meet Pakistan is named.

- Stuff