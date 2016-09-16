India serve up Black Caps green practice wicket ahead of test series expected to be dominated by spin

TVNZ Black Caps Kane Williamson and Tim Southee combine for a stunning catch in slips training in New Delhi.

India are up to their old tricks, presenting the Black Caps with a green pitch for a warmup match ahead of a test series expected to be dominated by dusty tracks and spin.

It seems the New Zealand batsmen won't get much chance to settle in against the traditional spin at the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch in Delhi for the three-day match against Mumbai. And New Zealand's three spinners will find little joy acclimatising on the practice surface.

The Indians are clearly doing the Black Caps few favours ahead of the three-test series where brown pitches and plenty of turn are expected.

GETTY IMAGES Ross Taylor and the Black Caps are getting no favours from their Indian hosts ahead of the test series.

New Zealand have accepted the inevitable, obviously anticipating a green-top to be delivered to stymie their preparations. "It is what we expected to see here," star batsman Ross Taylor said. "We are not expecting the test wickets to look the way it is looking at Kotla. We are expecting the [test] wickets to turn."

Cricbuzz reported that the New Zealand management and players spent a lot of time hovering around the wicket block and having long discussions with groundsman Ankit Datta and suggested they were clearly not at ease with the pitch on offer, perhaps even asking for the wicket to be shaved.

Day one done! #delhi #INDvNZ #cricket #india #media A photo posted by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz) on Sep 13, 2016 at 4:06am PDT

Local officials have defended the wicket.

"We don't take instructions from anybody. The host association is responsible for preparing good pitches. This is the first game of the season. That's why the pitches are fresh and green," Delhi and District Cricket Association vice-president Chetan Chauhan, who also supervises the grounds and pitches at the Kotla, told Cricbuzz.

India won't be forgetting how the Black Caps beat them at their own game when the two met in the opening match of the T20 World Cup in Nagpur in March.

The New Zealand spinners took nine wickets as the Black Caps embarrassed their hosts, winning by 47 runs

This warmup match won't be a first-class fixture and will allow the Black Caps to play all of the squad at various times.

Taylor was diplomatic when asked about the latest situation.

"Regardless of whether you are playing on a bouncy green wicket or on a turning wicket, you have got to put yourself under pressure in training and try to simulate as much as possible," Taylor said.

"A warm-up game is a warm-up game ... a chance to get out and play in Indian conditions. Obviously a lot warmer than a couple of days ago back home in New Zealand. Stretch your legs so to speak. We are expecting a tough match against Mumbai.

"The last two tours we had here we didn't even have a warm-up game. So it's nice to have a warm-up game against a good opposition. It's going to be a hard-fought series over the next three weeks. The boys are looking forward to it."

The first test starts next Thursday in Kanpur.

