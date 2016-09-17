Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee ruled out of India test series

SIPHIWE SIBEKO Tim Southee is out of the three-test series against India.

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee has succumbed to an ankle injury and is out of the three-test series against India.

Southee felt pain in his front foot while bowling in training, with a scan showing a grade two ligament strain in his left ankle. He will return home for rest and rehab, but is expected to be available for the ODI leg of the tour beginning mid-October.

Matt Henry will replace Southee in the squad.

www.Photosport.nz Tom Latham scored 55 on the opening day of NZ's match against Mumbai.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said it was unfortunate, but something that should come right reasonably quickly with rest.

READ MORE:

* India serve up Black Caps green practice wicket ahead of test series

* Mitchell Starc freak training accident

* Neesham to play 'carefree'

* Black Caps eye reverse swing

* Ronchi no one-test wonder

"Tim has been working hard in preparation for this tour, so he's understandably very disappointed to be ruled out of all three tests," said Hesson.

"The focus now is for Tim to give his ankle 7-10 days rest, before slowly building his bowling loads back up ahead of the ODI series.

"We've got a replacement who is ready to go in Matt Henry and he'll join the team before the start of the first test."

Meanwhile, Tom Latham and skipper Kane Williamson notched half centuries as New Zealand began their tour of India in solid but unspectacular fashion.

TVNZ Black Caps Kane Williamson and Tim Southee combine for a stunning catch in slips training in New Delhi.

Latham scored 55 before he retired and Williamson 50 as the Black Caps declared their first innings against Mumbai at 324-7, with Mumbai 29-1 in reply at stumps on the first day of the three-day match in Delhi.

Among others to get time in the middle were spinning allrounders Mitchell Santner (45) and Mark Craig (33 not out), while Ross Taylor scored 41, Henry Nicholls 29 and BJ Watling retired on 21.

Martin Guptill, whose position at the top of the order has been under scrutiny at test level, made 15.

The first test starts on Thursday.

- Stuff