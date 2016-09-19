Ronchi puts heat on Guptill

Black Caps batsman Luke Ronchi stakes claim for test opening role with fine century in Delhi

GETTY IMAGES Luke Ronchi put some heat on the Black Caps' selectors with a fine century in the warmup match in India.

Luke Ronchi put his hand up for an opening batsman's role in New Zealand's test team to face India with a fine century in the warmup match in Delhi.

Ronchi scored 107 while his rival Martin Guptill was out for a duck as the match against Mumbai ended in a tame draw.

Guptill is under pressure at the top of the order and a two-ball effort on top of his first innings 15 did little to enhance his chances.

Ronchi grabbed his opportunity. He didn't bat in the first innings as the lineups were shuffled during the non-first class match.

But he belted 107 off 112 balls with 15 fours and three sixes to be the mainstay of New Zealand's second innings of 235.

BJ Watling scored 43 and stumps were pulled in the three-day match with New Zealand 95 runs ahead.

Ronchi was asked if he felt he'd staked a claim for an opener's role in the first test which starts at the end of this week.

"Maybe, but it's just the position I was given in the second innings - to go out and open. [I] just wanted to sort of have a hit and do as best as I possibly could," Ronchi, who has played just one test, said.

"If it comes up I certainly won't say no, but you never know what Hess [Mike Hesson] and Kane [Williamson] are thinking. So I will just go about my business and do the best I can for my team whenever given the chance, I guess.

"I have no idea [what role they have in mind for me]. It's up to them. Whatever they say, I will try to do my best. If given a chance, that is. If I am not playing, I am not playing. If I am playing and batting at 11, I am more than happy. Whatever role they ask me to perform, I certainly won't say no."

Ronchi then revealed his unusual approach to batting in the longer versions of the game.

"My game plan is to get off strike," Ronchi said.

"If the field is in, I go over the top. [A] couple over the top, then a few gaps, and get off strike. That's the way I go about it. If it works, fantastic. Doesn't work all the time, but the best way to bat sometimes is to be at the other end. If you can get yourself off strike, it is a good thing."

On a wicket that bore little resemblance to what is expected for the tests, New Zealand's spin trio struggled.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi (2-132), offspinner Mark Craig (1- 82) and left armer Mitch Santner (1-71) combined for figures of 4-285 off 64 overs as Mumbai amassed 464-8 declared.

- Stuff