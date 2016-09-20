Neesham out with rib injury

Rib injury takes New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham out of first cricket test against India

GETTY IMAGES Jimmy Neesham has suffered another injury blow to hinder his Black Caps career.

A training injury has ruled Black Caps allrounder Jimmy Neesham out of consideration for the opening test against India in Kanpur.

Neesham suffered a blow to the ribs during training late last week which limited his involvement in New Zealand's three-day warm-up match against Mumbai in Delhi.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said the injury was not serious, but had ruled Neesham out of the first of three tests, which starts on Thursday.

"Jimmy was struck in the nets and has been in discomfort the last few days," Hesson said.

READ MORE:

* Ronchi ton puts heat on Guptill for test spot

* Mitchell Starc freak training accident

* Neesham to play 'carefree'

* Black Caps eye reverse swing

"It will take a few days for the bruising to go away, but it's very much a short-term injury.

"Jimmy won't be available for selection in Kanpur, but we expect him to be back to full fitness ahead of the second test."

It's a disappointment for Neesham who hasn't played international cricket since last November, being hampered by a back injury.

No one will be added to the 15 man squad.

It's the second blow to the Black Caps ahead of the test series with star bowler Tim Southee ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Black Caps transferred to Kanpur on Tuesday (NZ time) and will slot in two training sessions ahead of the test.

They arrived to find the test wicket already looking threatening in terms of spinning conditions.

Reports in India said the pitch was dry, brown, and already had cracks in it without a ball being bowled.

India has a history of such wickets. Last season test wickets in Nagpur and Mohali saw matches finish inside three days with India winning both matches.

New Zealand will be tempted to play their three spinners - Ish Sodhi, Mitch Santner and Mark Craig.

- Stuff