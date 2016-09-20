Patel spinning to MVP cash

Jeetan Patel showing no sign of slowing down in English county cricket

Paul Childs Jeetan Patel has been in sensational form for Warwickshire this season.

Former Black Caps offspinner Jeetan Patel is in line to be named most valuable player of English county cricket.

The 36-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and has been in sensational touch for Warwickshire this season.

Patel leads the Professional Cricketers' Association MVP race entering the final week of the English summer.

He is on 535 points, 33 ahead of Durham batsman Keaton Jennings with a £10,000 (NZD$17,800) prize pot on the line.

Patel has been in stellar form, leading the division one wicket-taking list with 64 scalps at an average of 24.53 from 15 matches.

He also was named PCA MVP in 2014 and was third overall last season.

Warwickshire sit seventh in the nine-team division one, entering their final match against Lancashire at Edgbaston.

Patel was integral in Warwickshire's Royal London Cup one-day final victory over Surrey on Sunday (NZ time).

He took 2-28 off his nine overs in Warwickshire's eight wicket triumph, helping restrict Surrey to 136 all out.

Patel played 39 ODIs, 19 tests and 11 T20 internationals for New Zealand between 2005-13.

The Wellington stalwart has signed on for another domestic summer with the Firebirds, whose opening Plunket Shield match is against Auckland over October 22-25.

