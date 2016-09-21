NZ batsmen won't 'die in hole'

Black Caps backing themselves to take initiative from Indian spinners in test series

BACKPAGE PIX/PHOTOSPORT It remains to be seen if opening batsman Martin Guptill will be retained and get a chance to take on the impressive Indian spin trio.

Where you might see significant risk, Black Caps coach Mike Hesson sees straight-up common sense.

In fact, the Black Caps coach doesn't believe they have another option but to take on the much-vaunted Indian spin attack on their grass-deprived strips of soil.

While it may not seem a ground-breaking plan to some, a little context goes a long way to showing just how bold it is for the three-test series starting in Kanpur on Thursday.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Mike Hesson is optimistic about what his side can achieve in a three-test series in India.

Not only have New Zealand not won a test in India for 28 years, they lost 31 of 40 wickets to spin during the hosts 2-0 whitewash in 2012.

But this Black Caps side are rarely ones to shy away from the attacking approach, and arguably the biggest challenge in cricket is not about to change that.

"We have to score," Hesson said on Tuesday.

"If you don't score you're going to die in a hole and we've seen sides come here, do that and look back and regret it.

"That doesn't mean you're reckless, it just means within your game plan you find ways to score. It's about what you're able to achieve while you're out there, rather than just trying to bat longer."

He acknowledges it is not a simple task against classy Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra and Ravi Ashwin, the leader of the trio who removed 18 Black Caps batsmen in just two matches four years ago.

If the lessons of some "naive" batting in 2012 are learned and it comes off, though, the effect is two-fold.

It prevents a continuation of New Zealand's test match woes against spin in India and advances the game to potentially put them in a position to claim just their third win.

Whether the charge would be led by incumbent Martin Guptill or back-up keeper Luke Ronchi still wasn't clear ahead of the team's final training session at Green Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Hesson remained coy on what their opening partnership would look like, even after Guptill's red-ball struggles continued in the warm-up match against Mumbai (15 and 0) and Ronchi hit an impressive century at almost a run-a-ball.

"There was some eyebrows raised not taking a traditional third opener, but this is not a traditional cricket venue," the Kiwi coach said.

"We could well face Ashwin or Jadeja with the new ball. You don't need a traditional opener, you need someone who is experienced in the conditions and able to give your side a good start and Martin, Luke or Tom are all good players of spin.

"Whoever we go with, there will be someone who is lucky and someone who is unlucky. We have to take that out of it and do what we think gives us the best chance to win."

With both teams almost certainly keen to bat first on a pitch expected to hold together for a couple of days before breaking up favourably for the spinners, a correct call from Kane Williamson at the toss would also be a huge help.

But boosted by what he indicated was a more-than satisfactory preparation, Hesson didn't feel bowling first meant victory was impossible.

"The key with any team that tours here is making sure you start well and the beauty of a warm-up game is it allows you to start the adaptation a bit earlier.

"The last couple of tours we haven't had them and you get behind the game before you start to work things out. It doesn't guarantee success, but the guys are certainly better equipped."

