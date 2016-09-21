Black Caps order green practice wickets to be shaved as India continue to thwart their first test buildup

Matt Henry is excited to be back in the Black Caps squad for the test matches against India.

India continue to do the Black Caps no favours ahead of their series opener, presenting them with ripe green practice wickets to prepare for a test pitch that is dirt brown.

New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan said the first job ahead of training was to ask for the green grass to be shaved off.

First job at training today was to ask for the green grass to be shaved off! pic.twitter.com/FQFN0uzRQo — Craig McMillan (@cmacca10) September 20, 2016

@cmacca10/Twitter A groundsman mows a Black Caps practice wicket in Kanpur.

The practice facilities were in stark contrast to the dry wicket that awaits on the block at the inappropriately named Green Park venue in Kanpur for Thursday's opener. The latest ploy from the hosts follows them giving the Black Caps a green wicket in Delhi for their three-day warmup match against a Mumbai XI.

The test series is expected to be dominated by spin and dry, cracked wickets.

New Zealand haven't been offered favourable conditions to get their three-spin attack acclimatised and their batsmen have been given little opportunity to adjust to the turning ball either.

Indian coach Anil Kumble said they had not made any requests over the pitch in Kanpur as the issue even dominated local media.

GETTY IMAGES Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and batting coach Craig McMillan.

"We have not demanded any pitch. We will play on whatever surface is there," Kumble told reporters as his team continued their preparations.

"We go in with the thought that our spinners are better, and if you see their experience and quality they are very good. We hope that the performance we showed in West Indies continues here.

"Definitely, it's an Indian pitch so there will be turn. But everyone only wants to see the first ball and form their opinions. But I'm the coach, and I cannot think only about the first ball. We will think about the whole match and go with the aim of winning the test and the series.

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson speaks about the difference in India's climate ahead of the first test on Thursday.

"It is a typical Kanpur pitch. This is the start of the season, and we don't usually play here in September. But the wicket looks good. I will only say that the talk should be about the cricket on the pitch. We have also discussed the same. Whatever wicket we get we will adapt to that."

Kumble revealed that pace bowler Ishant Sharma will miss the first test as he recovers from a mosquito-borne viral infection.

