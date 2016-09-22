Williamson: Not just tough for us

Kane Williamson believes Black Caps not alone in 'trial by spin' for India test series

RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is backing his bowlers to put the Indian batsmen under pressure.

The challenges posed by batting in India are not lost on Kane Williamson, but the Black Caps captain believes the trial by spin isn't a one-way street.

Much has been made of how the New Zealand batsmen will fare against Indian spinners Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Amit Mishra in first of three tests starting in Kanpur on Thursday.

Not only did the Kiwi side lose 77 per cent of their wickets to spin during their last test series here in 2012, the Indian trio have been equally as prolific on the way to three straight series wins in the past year.

DINUKA LIYANAWATTE/ REUTERS Virat Kohli has led India to three straight test series wins in the 12 months leading up to the series with New Zealand.

Throw in a Green Park Stadium surface where turn is widely expected to play the key role and the ability of the Black Caps batsmen to overcome the home team's triple threat comes even more sharply into focus.

READ MORE:

* History not hindering BCs

* Practice pitch needs shave

* Guessing game continues

* 'Man-to-man, we're better'

* Ronchi puts heat on Guptill

As India have powered to the world No 2 ranking, though, they have not had it all their own way.

Sri Lankan off-spin duo Tharindu Kaushal and Rangana Herath finished that series in November and December with 23 wickets between them, while just three months prior South African pair Imran Tahir and Simon Harmer bagged 22.

"We know it is going to be a challenge," Williamson told a 50-plus media contingent before his team had their final training in sweltering temperatures on Wednesday.

"[These conditions] are still tough for both teams, though, and it is important we adapt quickly. If we do and play positively then we'll see how it unfolds.

"They've got very good spinners, who naturally are very experienced in these conditions, but we have some exciting young talent. We showed that in the T20 World Cup over here, they were huge for us.

"Yes the formats are different, but we're hoping they can build from those experiences."

That exciting young talent Williamson refers to is Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, who combined for seven wickets when New Zealand shocked hosts India by 47 runs at the World T20 in March.

The pair are also two-thirds, with Mark Craig the other, in what is shaping as a rare three-pronged spin attack for the Kiwis.

That alone is evidence of just how much emphasis has been placed on spin ahead of this series.

Reverse swing has been the other major talking point, with a hard, dry surface which scuffs up the ball seen as crucial to success for seamers.

Williamson felt his side had struck a nice balance in their preparations and said ultimately for them it was about staying true to the style they had become known for across the cricketing world in the past couple of years.

"You certainly don't want to jump at shadows [but] you want to go into a matches as educated as you can to try and apply your plans.

"We want to go out, play positive cricket and enjoy ourselves. We know some teams have come here and that has been a real challenge ... we know when we play in that fashion it gives us the best chance of success."

What gave the hosts that, captain Virat Kohli said, could be playing just four specialist bowlers.

Given the hot form of his spinners, the star batsman indicated they were seriously considering playing just one seamer to help bolster a batting line-up that has at times proved fragile.

India wanted to close any window a team like New Zealand could exploit, Kohli said.

"We expect very good competition and hard fought cricket. They are a side that does not give up and they have pretty skillful players in their ranks.

"They play fearless cricket, that's one thing which stood out for me in their mentality. Their mentality was cricket was not the end of the world for them, they just enjoyed the game."

- Stuff