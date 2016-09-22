Cows, car horns and chaos: Kanpur all set for Black Caps and India to start test series

GETTY IMAGES Such is the passion for cricket in India, including Kanpur, Black Caps players like Ross Taylor can hardly go anywhere without being approached by swarms of fans.

Car horns, cows, chaos, and most importantly, cricket.

If playing in India is as foreign as it gets for the Black Caps, then arriving there for the first time can't be far behind for your average Kiwi.

That's if the sights, sounds and smells experienced in the 48 hours prior to the start of a test series involving New Zealand are anything to go by, anyway.

Departing Auckland with a final destination of Kanpur, a leisurely two-hour drive to the north-eastern Indian city which is location of the first match sounded like a relaxing way to end a long journey.

It took just two steps off the plane to vanquish that theory, the sweltering heat creating an instant dryness at the back of your throat as if you'd swallowed a mouthful of sand.

That is still taking some getting used to, and it is hard to fathom standing for a whole day on a cricket field dealing with it, but soon after came something I've had no choice but to get accustomed to.

The constant buzz of beeping car horns greets you outside Lucknow Airport, and becomes even more so as you beeped your way along the highway, and others beeped past .

Just like in Kanpur itself, it wasn't just cars we were sharing the roads with either.

Trucks, tractors and tuk-tuks, motorbikes and scooters, bike-riders and walkers, any mode of transport goes, as long as you're capable of navigating you're way past the odd cow or 50.

Crossing the murky Ganges, the world famous river sacred to the Hindu religion, the floodlights of the Green Park Stadium are evident on the skyline.

But as you hit the outskirts of the city, that sight quickly makes way for mazy and manic streets, where you could hardly imagine an international cricket venue resides.

I hadn't actually noticed the ground before it was pointed out as we crawled our way past it, and only some signs on power poles given any immediate indication the revered national cricket team are about to play their 500th test here.

That's not to say the people of Kanpur aren't excited by hosting their first red-ball international since 2009.

Several are so excited, in fact, they've mistaken me for a member of the Black Caps. Only the language barrier has prevented their disappointment as I've explained that I turned to writing about the game in my late teens when it became very evident I was little more than a backyard battler.

My first trip to the ground further underlined that passion for the game here, a pinball around the stadium in stifling heat to source my match accreditation exposing me to all manner of people doing all manner of jobs just to be part of the occasion.

Walking into a room full of 50-plus Indian cricket media, waiting with baited breath for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, is also an experience in itself.

But what comes across as organised chaos, both inside and outside the stadium as one of those journalists later told me, is actually just chaos.

When it comes to most things in life, India and New Zealand are operating in vastly different environments.

The Black Caps will be hoping that isn't the case in the first test. Kanpur is ready.

- Stuff