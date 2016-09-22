Kane Williamson cool and composed for toughest challenge in brief Black Caps captaincy

GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson was a picture of calm on the eve of the test series in India, where he scored a century on test debut.

A short, unassuming Kiwi walks into the room, and 50-plus Indian media pour towards the table as he quietly takes his seat.

Everyone of them, desperate to know what the Black Caps captain thinks about this, thinks about that.

"Kane, Kane, what are your thoughts on Ashwin, Jadeja and Mishra," one leaps in with as the focus sharpens on the man in front of the microphones.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson talks tactics and team plans ahead of the test series against India.

Kane Williamson has been in the job as test captain for less than five months, but he handles the situation much like he intends to handle India's aforementioned triple threat spin attack.

ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS The shock win over hosts India at the World T20 in March was an indication of Williamson's capabilities as a captain.

It's 30-plus degrees outside at Green Park Stadium, and stifling as his New Zealand side prepare to go through their final training run before the first match of three in Kanpur.

But the conditions could hardly be further from the coolness and composure he bats back the eager questions with, gently pressing forward in his seat and answering as if he was guiding a looping, dipping off-break out of the rough and through the covers to add another run to his already impressive test record.

Williamson is in just his fifth test as captain, and first in cricket-crazy India, but it's clear the media here already have a huge amount of respect for him.

After he politely exits stage right, one journalist even approaches me with questions about the man who took over the reins from Brendon McCullum.

"How is he seen in New Zealand? What sort of job do we think he will do?"

That much is not completely clear, but I do have an indication of how he is viewed in India.

I've been here less than two days, and three cab drivers have already produced Williamson's name in broken English as soon as they learn I'm a Kiwi.

"Very good, very good player," they say as they lean over their left shoulder and nod intently towards me.

The people here seem aware Williamson is not exactly the man his predecessor was, and they don't mind at all.

McCullum is still thrilling Indian crowds with his high-octane style of batting but runs, or wickets, are the currency these fans deal in, so class and finesse are equally as appreciated.

Any man who can score a century on test debut here, as Williamson did with a knock of 131 that belied his 20 years in Ahmedabad at the end of 2010, is just fine by them.

In recent times, though, test cricket has not been so kind.

While he notched his 14th hundred and two more fifties to push his average above 50 in the 2-0 whitewash in Zimbabwe, Williamson has taken over a team experiencing a few wobbles in the red-ball arena.

Home and away series losses to Australia over the last Kiwi summer and a 204-run thumping at the hands of South Africa at Centurion in August have seen a slip to seventh in the world rankings.

Arguably the toughest challenge in cricket, a test series away to India, looms as an important three and a half weeks to keep his side in the conversation among the top-tier test nations.

If there is any pressure, though, Williamson is not showing it.

Head still, elbow high and ready to play it late, his eyes are fixed firmly on the target.

