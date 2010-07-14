Dutch team get canal parade despite Cup loss

Last updated 08:36 14/07/2010
Thousands of fans decked out in orange cheer the defeated Dutch football team on a seven-kilometre boat parade down the canals of Amsterdam.
Getty Images

TOP TEAM: Thousands of fans decked out in orange cheer the defeated Dutch football team on a seven-kilometre boat parade down the canals of Amsterdam.

Relevant offers

Fifa World Cup

Anelka cops 18 match ban over World Cup revolt All Whites soar up world rankings Argentina to offer Maradona new deal All Whites finish 22nd at World Cup All Whites World Cup parade still on despite rain Dutch team get canal parade despite Cup loss World Cup referee defends performance after final furore World Cup winners want oracle octopus Striker quits after England's World Cup disaster Beckham wants to keep playing for England

Determined not to let defeat spoil a good party, some 700,000 fans turned out to welcome the Dutch football team home from the World Cup in a parade through Amsterdam's canals.

After coach Bert van Marwijk and captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst were knighted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, the team were given a heroes' welcome by fans despite their 1-0 defeat to Spain in Monday's (NZ time) final in South Africa.

"Spain may be world champions but we have the best audience in the world," winger Arjen Robben told a crowd of nearly 200,000 gathered in Amsterdam's Museum Square.

"We haven't brought the World Cup but you give us the feeling we are world champions," Van Bronckhorst said.

The city had reversed an earlier decision to cancel the parade in the event of a loss, and a fleet of boats swarmed into the narrow canals to follow the parade boat as it passed under bridges packed with cheering fans, some of whom jumped into the water.

The warm welcome contrasted with harsh criticism of the final in newspaper editorials which said the team had deserved to lose because of their rough play against Spain.

Ad Feedback

- Reuters

| Saved Stories
| Saved Stories
Sport Headlines

Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'

Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse

Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year

Quiz: Test your sports knowledge - December 23

CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand

Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off

Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup

Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement

Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder

Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats

Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up

ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland

Special offers

Featured Promotions

Sponsored Content

All Whites»
World Cup - pointer to All Whites

Indepth profiles of the All Whites players going to the World Cup

Blogs»
blog pointer: leo and ben

All Whites Leo Bertos and Ben Sigmund at the World Cup

Getting up to mischief in SA

Blog pointer: Onside

Onside: Insight and comment from Stuff's World Cup team

The brutal truth about England

World cup fever blog

World Cup Fever: The views of an armchair critic