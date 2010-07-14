Relevant offers
Fifa World Cup
Aaron Clapham's A-League ambitions have been stymied after a predicted trial with the Newcastle Jets failed to eventuate.
The Canterbury United midfielder, the bolter in the All Whites World Cup squad, was linked with a try-out with the Jets shortly after he returned from South Africa.
But the 23-year-old, who did not feature in any of New Zealand's pool games, never had an opportunity to impress before Jets head coach Branko Culina finalised his 22-man squad.
A club spokesman said Clapham was not one of five overseas-based players to trial -- Chinese striker Zhang Zhuo and Italian midfielder Marcello Fiorentini were successful.
The Jets signed All White striker Jeremy Brockie from the North Queensland Fury before the World Cup.
He has been training with the club over the last fortnight and was impressive during a pre-season trial match against competition newcomers Melbourne Heart last week.
- NZPA
Sponsored links
Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith
WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'
Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year
CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand
Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off
Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup
Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement
Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder
Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats
Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up
ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland
Ben Horne blasts NZ XI to win over Bangladesh in tour opener in Whangarei
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Australian man's arrest linked to historic serial killer case - reports
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Tuk-tuk rolls in Roseneath hills
Helen Mirren delivers a brutally honest Christmas message
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
The $700m family behind Gull NZ, the low-profile Raes
Featured Promotions
Sponsored Content
All Whites Leo Bertos and Ben Sigmund at the World Cup
Getting up to mischief in SA
Onside: Insight and comment from Stuff's World Cup team
The brutal truth about England