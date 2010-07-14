No jetting to Newcastle for All White Clapham

Last updated 18:34 14/07/2010
Aaron Clapham
IAIN McGREGOR/Stuff
NO TRIAL: Aaron Clapham's A-League ambitions have been stymied after a predicted trial with the Newcastle Jets failed to eventuate.

The Canterbury United midfielder, the bolter in the All Whites World Cup squad, was linked with a try-out with the Jets shortly after he returned from South Africa.

The Canterbury United midfielder, the bolter in the All Whites World Cup squad, was linked with a try-out with the Jets shortly after he returned from South Africa.

But the 23-year-old, who did not feature in any of New Zealand's pool games, never had an opportunity to impress before Jets head coach Branko Culina finalised his 22-man squad.

A club spokesman said Clapham was not one of five overseas-based players to trial -- Chinese striker Zhang Zhuo and Italian midfielder Marcello Fiorentini were successful.

The Jets signed All White striker Jeremy Brockie from the North Queensland Fury before the World Cup.

He has been training with the club over the last fortnight and was impressive during a pre-season trial match against competition newcomers Melbourne Heart last week.

- NZPA

