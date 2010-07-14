Relevant offers
Fifa World Cup
The All Whites' unbeaten run at the World Cup has seen them soar 24 spots up the world football rankings to 54th but still short of their best of 47th in 2002.
New Zealand, who finished 22nd at the World Cup, were the biggest movers in the new Fifa rankings released today after Spain took the spoils in the final on Monday morning (NZ time).
Spain replaced Brazil at the top of the rankings with the former world No 1 slipping to third, behind beaten World Cup finalists, the Netherlands, who rose two spots to second.
France, the 1998 world champions, slipped 12 places to 21st while Italy, who drew 1-1 with New Zealand and finished bottom of their World Cup group matches, fell six places to 11th.
Surprise semifinalists Uruguay were another big mover, jumping 10 spots to sixth.
Paraguay, who topped New Zealand's group, moved to 16th from 31st.
New Zealand earned 1-1 draws with Slovakia and Italy and 0-0 in their final group match with Paraguay.
Leading world rankings: Spain 1, Netherlands 2, Brazil 3, Germany 4, Argentina 5, Uruguay 6, England 7, Portugal 8, Egypt 9, Chile 10, Italy 11, Greece 12, USA and Serbia 13 equal, Croatia 15, Paraguay 16, Russia 17, Switzerland 18, Slovenia 19, Australia 20.
Also: New Zealand 54.
- NZPA
Sponsored links
Munster say Irish rules prevent them signing All Blacks star Ben Smith
WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker to David Haye: 'Anywhere, any time'
Kiwi jockey James McDonald plans to appeal 18-month ban for a winning bet on his own horse
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson named in ICC Test Team of the Year
Quiz: Test your sports knowledge - December 23
CEO Steve Johns leaves Tennis New Zealand for Swimming New Zealand
Leaders denied Bolivian league title in 100th minute after five players sent off
Ivan Cleary tipped to coach Lebanon at next year's Rugby League World Cup
Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew, ex-England coach Sam Allardyce tipped as replacement
Melbourne Renegades score huge Big Bash League win over Sydney Thunder
Adelaide 36ers notch up eighth straight ANBL win with victory over Perth Wildcats
Former Australian batsman Justin Langer tips Shaun Marsh call up
ASB Classic organiser says Juan Martin del Potro still coming to Auckland
Biggest cruise ship ever to sail in New Zealand waters, hits Wellington harbour
Australian man's arrest linked to historic serial killer case - reports
Boy attacked by dog thought he was dying
Auckland house fire reveals suspected clandestine lab
Prince Charles warns rising populism has 'disturbing echoes' of 'dark days of 1930s'
Tuk-tuk rolls in Roseneath hills
Helen Mirren delivers a brutally honest Christmas message
Body of former NRL player Chad Robinson found in northwest Sydney
The $700m family behind Gull NZ, the low-profile Raes
Featured Promotions
Sponsored Content
All Whites Leo Bertos and Ben Sigmund at the World Cup
Getting up to mischief in SA
Onside: Insight and comment from Stuff's World Cup team
The brutal truth about England